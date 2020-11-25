Black Friday smartwatch deals: Save big on Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more

Black Friday smartwatch deals are in full swing, with savings galore to be had on all the top models from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more. Right now is the perfect time to snag a discounted smartwatch, because most of these options don't usually come cheap.

Black Friday smartwatch deals: Top deals right now

Black Friday smartwatch deals: Apple

The year's best smartwatch Apple Watch 6: was $399 now $379 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 CPU, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. It's the best Apple Watch you can get and it's currently $20 off.View Deal

Apple Watch SE (44mm/GPS): was $309 now $289 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5, but packs a screen that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (38mm/GPS): was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $30 under the Apple Store's price and the second-best Apple Watch deal we've seen this year.View Deal

Black Friday smartwatch deals: Samsung

Galaxy Watch 3: was $399 now $339 @ Amazon

The new Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale thanks to a rare deal during Black Friday. You can get the 41mm, Bluetooth-only version of the smartwatch in silver for $60 off right now.View Deal

Galaxy Watch: was $279 now $189 @ Amazon

The original Galaxy Watch is a very good smartwatch, especially for under $200. Lengthy battery life, excellent fitness-tracking features and a unique rotating bezel still make the Galaxy Watch worth buying.View Deal

Galaxy Watch Active 2: was $269 now $199 @ Amazon

As Samsung's most recent fitness-first smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is excellent for Android phone owners who enjoy a wide range of activities. It's slim and sleek-looking, making it an awesome fashion statement, too.View Deal

Galaxy Watch Active: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Watch Active is good fitness smartwatch for Android users. It features a 1.1-inch circular Super AMOLED (360x360) screen, built-in GPS, Samsung's proprietary Tizen OS, 4GB of storage, water resistance and Samsung Pay.View Deal

Black Friday smartwatch deals: Fitbit

Fitbit Sense: was $329 now $279 @ Fitbit

The Fitbit Sense is the best smartwatch from Fitbit yet. It offers a holistic understanding of your health and wellness, packing unique features like a skin temperature reader and stress management tools.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3: was $229 now $199 @ Fitbit

This mid-range Fitbit smartwatch is sleek, long-lasting and an excellent fitness accessory. The built-in GPS, push for Active Zone Minutes and unique music experiences are designed to make the Fitbit Versa 3 a great choice for most people.View Deal

Black Friday smartwatch deals: Garmin

Garmin Forerunner 245: was $299 now $247 @ Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 245 comes with GPS built-in, along with other fitness-orientated features, such as the ability to keep track of your VO2 max, as well as offer analysis on your running form. There are also safety features allowing you to share your location with trusted contacts.View Deal

Garmin Instinct: was $299 now $149 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a basic sports watch that can last a long time on a charge and track you on all your outdoor adventures, this Garmin Instinct deal is one to check out. It has a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, and can track GPS, Glonass and Galileo satellites. It's rated to withstand all sorts of bumps and shocks, and can last up to 40 hours using Ultratrack mode. View Deal

More Black Friday smartwatch deals

Fossil Gen 5: was $295 now $179 @ Amazon

Want to get stared with a smartwatch that oozes fashion? The attractive Fossil Gen 5 is a rather impressive Wear OS watch that just received a massive discount for Black Friday.View Deal

Amazfit T-Rex: was $139 now $109 @ Amazon

The Amazfit T-Rex is an awesome Garmin Instinct alternative. It's an ultra-rugged sports watch that could survive Jurassic Park with its tough design, built-in GPS and 20-day battery life.View Deal

TicWatch Pro: was $259 now $179 @ Amazon

The TicWatch Pro boasts a long-lasting battery that doesn’t require charging for up to 30 days. It offers various tracking features like heart-rate monitor, step counter, calories, speed and cadence. View Deal

Letsfit Smartwatch: was $35 now $29 @ Amazon

Although $6 isn't much in savings, it does make this Letsfit smartwatch one of the cheapest wearables we've ever seen. It's excellent for its price and comes in a variety of attractive colors.View Deal

