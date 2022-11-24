11 best Garmin Black Friday deals right now

If you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to upgrade your Garmin watch — or get your first — you’ve come to the right place. To save you from scrolling, we’ve hand-picked all of the best Garmin watch deals in the Black Friday sales.

The best deal to shop right now is the Garmin Fenix 7 for $599 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $699 — this is the cheapest price we’ve seen for the top-tier adventure watch. If you’re after more of a smartwatch, the Garmin Venu 2 plus is $349 on Amazon (opens in new tab) in this Black Friday sale, which is also $100 off.

There’s a reason why Garmin watches are so popular — they look great, they do an excellent job of tracking all of your fitness metrics, and the Garmin Connect app is second to none from an interface point of view. Check out all of the best Garmin Black Friday deals below.

Best Garmin Black Friday deals now

Garmin Lily

(opens in new tab) Garmin Lily: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for an activity tracker that doesn’t look like an activity tracker, the Garmin Lily is for you. It’s arguably Garmin’s most fashionable smartwatch and has a number of useful tools for female users, including menstrual or pregnancy tracking. At $149, this is an excellent deal.

Garmin Forerunner 55

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 55: was $200 now $149 @ REI

(opens in new tab)The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a fantastic entry-level running watch, and at $149, it's arguably the most affordable Garmin watch in the Black Friday sales. We named this the best Garmin watch for beginners in our Garmin Forerunner 55 review (opens in new tab), so if you're gearing up for your first race, this is the watch to buy.

Garmin Instinct 2

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is the Solar version of the Garmin Instinct 2 watch, which boasts an infinite battery life — yep, it has the power to last forever, charging with the sunlight. On the wrist, it's hard-wearing (with a Military Standard 810 rating against extreme environments and temperatures), waterproof up to 100m, and it's display is bright and easy to see, even in direct sunlight. Read our Garmin Instinct 2 review (opens in new tab) here to find out more.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct 2: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're not that bothered about the solar charging, and don't mind re-charging your watch every 21 days, this is the same Garmin Instinct 2 watch as above, but cheaper.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

(opens in new tab) Garmin Venu 2 Plus: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is in the early Black Friday sale on Amazon for $349. Stock is going fast, but the same deal is available on Target (opens in new tab), and at Garmin (opens in new tab). Right now, the deal is on the white/gold, black, and silver/powder gray models to suit every style. This is the cheapest discount we’ve seen on the smartwatch, making it a great time to buy.

Garmin Fenix 6

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6S Pro: was $599 now $339 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Garmin Fenix 6 comes in three sizes — 42mm (6S); 47mm (6); and 51mm (6X). This is the smaller of the three watches, but as the pro edition, it comes preloaded with mapping that includes routable street and off-road networks, popular ski resort maps, and more than 41,000 golf courses. It also has 32GB of storage, which can be used to download songs to the watch itself, and synced with Spotify and Amazon Music. It’s currently on sale in black, and white with a rose gold bezel.

Garmin Fenix 7

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 7: was $699 now $599 @ Walmart

(opens in new tab)The Garmin Fenix 7 comes in three different sizes and three different editions. The cheapest watches available this Black Friday are the Fenix 7S (42mm) and the Fenix 7 (47mm) in the standard editions. The standard edition of the watch has a stainless steel bezel and a reinforced glass screen and is built for tough adventures, but doesn’t have solar-charging capabilities. Right now, the deal is on the Fenix 7 watches with the silver bezel, but the entire Fenix 7 line is discounted.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 7X: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Garmin Fenix 7X is the top of the line Garmin Fenix 7 watch, with a 1.4” display, built-in LED flashlight and Power Sapphire solar charging lens. It'll give you a whopping 37 days of battery life, and is the watch you want on your wrist for an adventure. At $899, it's still expensive, but this is one of the best watches we've ever tested (read our Garmin Fenix 7 review (opens in new tab) to find out more).

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 7S: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you have smaller wrists the Fenix 7S gives you all of the tech of the Fenix 7, in a smaller 42mm size. Like all of the Garmin Fenix 7 range, this small but mighty watch has a touchscreen, which makes it feel more premium when wearing the watch 24/7. At $599 this is an excellent price for an excellent watch.

Garmin Epix 2

(opens in new tab) Garmin Epix 2: was $1,000 now $843 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Garmin Epix 2 is Garmin’s highest-end model to sport such a high-spec screen, but with the Epix you also get an absurdly long battery life, the ability to track almost every activity, on-board music storage, mobile payments, and much more. The watch comes in three models — stainless steel, and sapphire, with a black or white titanium bezel. This is on the black titanium sapphire model, but the cheaper slate steel watch is also discounted to $799 at Garmin (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Garmin Epix 2: was $1000 now $799 @ QVC (opens in new tab)

The same epic Garmin Epix 2 is on sale at QVC, but don't hang around, as this deal is coming in and out of stock.

When do Garmin Black Friday deals start?

The Garmin Black Friday deals have already started, and are likely to continue to drop over the holiday weekend, so keep an eye on this page for more deals as and when they arrive. We'd expect the discounts to continue long into Cyber Monday — provided the discounted Garmin models remain in stock

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a Garmin Watch?

In a word, yes! This year we're seeing discounts on some of the newest watches on the market, not just last year's stock. This is the lowest we've seen the Garmin Fenix 7 or the Garmin Epix 2 go, so it's definitely a good time to buy.