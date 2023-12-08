Bills vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Week 14 online, start time and odds

This Bills vs Chiefs live stream catches Kansas City looking to bounce back after last week's tough loss in Green Bay. But while the Chiefs are trying to gather themselves, the Bills are fighting for their playoff lives. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will both be ready for a battle in this NFL live stream.

Bills vs Chiefs channel, start time The Bills vs Chiefs live stream airs Sunday, Dec. 10.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 8:25 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 11)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Bills need a winning streak as they come off their bye week at (6-6) on the season, just outside of the AFC playoff picture. Buffalo has a tough road ahead — after this game in Kansas City, they still have top opponents like the Cowboys and Dolphins on the schedule — and are in “win now” mode.

But no matter who they play, the Bills need to clean up their own mistakes. Most notably turnovers. Before taking their bye, the Bills lost to the Eagles 37-34 in overtime, with Allen throwing his 13th interception early in the fourth quarter. The Eagles cashed in that pick for seven points and just like that, Buffalo trailed for the first time in the game. Allen is now just two interceptions shy of matching his career high of 15 picks in a season set in 2021 and he enters this game having thrown an interception in eight straight games.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs (8-4) lost to the Packers 27-19 last week in Mahomes’ first game at Lambeau Field. It was not a good visit to the historic site for the two-time MVP. Aside from the loss, he posted his fifth sub-80 passer rating of the season, something he did only once in all last season.

There is still a bright spot. Both teams have been able to rely on a solid defense this season. The Bills are ranked fifth in the NFL allowing 18.9 points per game while the Chiefs are ranked third allowing 17.3 points per game.

DraftKings currently has the Chiefs as slim 1.5-point favorites in this game, with the over/under set at 48.5 points.

Will Taylor Swift attend Bills vs Chiefs?

Pop icon Taylor Swift has made it to five Chiefs' games since her relationship with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce began to blossom. The Chiefs were a perfect 4-0 when she was in attendance, but last week, the Chiefs suffered their first loss with Swift in the building.

So will the Chiefs bounce back and start a new streak in their Swift Era?

Here's what we know...

-TayTay is available. She's no longer on tour and won't be touring again until after the new year.

-She and Kelce have been spending a lot of time together at the tight end's K.C. home and the Chiefs are home this weekend.

-The last time the Chiefs played at home, the Swift and Kelce family were supposed to meet at Arrowhead, but Swift had to cancel when she had to postpone her concert date in Brazil. This would be the perfect opportunity for the families to meet.

-She does love football and has for a while. She cheekily told Time Magazine in a recent interview "Football is Awesome...I've been missing out my whole life."

It appears things are lining up for her to be at her sixth Chiefs game but it has yet to be confirmed. Our educated guess says she will be at the Bills vs Chiefs.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Bills vs Chiefs the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Bills vs Chiefs game is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers a NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV and allows you to watch every single Sunday afternoon regular-season NFL game. Sunday Ticket currently starts at just $79 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription. Right now, you can sign up for YouTube TV for just $50.99 per month for your first three months. If you don't want to commit, you can also sign up for 7 days for 99 cents to try out the service.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bills vs Chiefs.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond can watch Bills vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Bills vs Chiefs live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL Sunday, Dec. 10 at 9:25 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Bills vs Chiefs live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider Bills vs Chiefs is available on CTV Toronto, CTV Montreal, CTV BC, CTV Alberta, CTV Ottawa, CTV Kitchener, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Atlantic, and RDS2.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find the Bills vs Chiefs NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.