Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2021

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are here now that Prime Days deals are in full swing. Savings on the Nintendo Switch are always some of the most popular deals during the faux-holiday so these deals won't last long.

The Nintendo Switch console rarely goes on sale, even during major sales events like Prime Day or Black Friday. So don't expect a significant reduction on the Switch console. However, previous years have seen the Nintendo Switch bundled with additional games or even eShop credit, which is a nice little extra if you're picking up a unit.

Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo Switch accessories are likely to be the items that you can save big on. So, if you're looking to kit out your Switch then Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to get all the extras you need.

Amazon Prime: free 30-day trial @ Amazon

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music. After your trial is up, you can opt to pay a one-time fee of $119/year (best value) or $12.99/month. Alternatively, you can also cancel your account and pay nothing. View Deal

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals — top sales now

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch console

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral): $199 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a purely handheld device. It's the same great console minus the regular Switch's docking station and detachable Joy-Cons. It's been known to be reduced by up to $20 in the past. Expect to see a Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal on this device next week. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $299 @ Amazon

Amazon currently has the Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition of the Nintendo Switch in stock. This limited edition was released last year alongside the game and has been one of the more popular special editions of the device. Curiously it doesn't come with the game itself, that's sold separately. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Neon Blue and Neon Red: $299 @ Amazon

The neon blue and neon red Nintendo Switch is always a popular item, and right now Amazon has it listed as "in stock soon." We expect it to be available again in time for Prime Day, but the chances of a discount look slim. View Deal

Nintendo Switch: $299 @ Amazon

The original Nintendo Switch with gray Joy-Cons is listed as "in stock soon" at Amazon. We expect to see a Prime Day restock of the hardware, but any sort of discount seems unlikely. Perhaps Amazon might throw in some extras though to sweeten the deal. View Deal

Nintendo Switch games

Borderlands Legendary Collection: was $49 now $19 @ Amazon

Loot and shoot on your Nintendo Switch with Borderlands Legendary Collection. Packaging together both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, you'll get plenty of bang for your buck here. $30 off makes this one of the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals currently available.View Deal

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon

The sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was just announced at E3, so now is the perfect time to get up to speed. Take control of Mario and his new Rabbid pals in surprisingly deep turn-based tactical combat. Plus, the game looks stunning on the Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Mario's latest 3D platforming adventure takes him to strange new lands with his new companion, Cappy. You can traverse gorgeous worlds and take control of enemies and objects at home or on the go. An absolutely essential title for any Switch owner. View Deal

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $75 @ Amazon

Ring Fit Adventure was almost impossible to find in stock last summer, but now it's in stock and $4 off. This at-home exercise game combines a full story mode with an (included) accessory ring used for performing stretches at home. This likely won't stick around for long, so grab it while you still can. View Deal

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched alongside the Nintendo Switch. Like the console, the game has done a remarkable job at retaining its full price. That makes even this $12 discount note-worthy. This is one of the best games on the Switch, so don't hesitate to buy it if you don't already own it. View Deal

Luigi's Mansion 3: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

This spooktacular title sees Mario's brother Luigi having to save his sibling from a haunted hotel with only his trusty vacuum cleaner to hand. It's a delightful fun family game this with a full co-op mode as well. View Deal

Nintendo Switch accessories

Orzly Carry Case: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon

One of the Switch's main selling points is its portability, so you definitely need a carrying case for when you're taking it out and about. This offering from Orzly also includes space for extra Joy-Con controllers and slots for storing your game cards as well. It's half-price in this Nintendo Switch Prime Day deal. View Deal

SanDisk 128GB microSD for Switch: was $34 now $23 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch comes with 32G of memory out of the box, but that fills up fast. This 128GB microSD game is officially licensed and will massively boost your storage. Plus with ready speeds up to 100MB/s your games will load faster as well. View Deal

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: What to expect

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Even during major sales events the Nintendo Switch rarely gets discounted. So don't expect a significant price drop during Amazon Prime Day 2021, unfortunately, the Switch will likely remain at its usual price of $299.

What we do historically is is plenty of compelling bundles pop up that essentially allow you to get a Nintendo Switch with some extra games, accessories or even eShop digital credit thrown in for free during big sales.

Nintendo has previously offered the $299 Nintendo Switch with a free $20 eShop card and a 64GB microSD card during previous sales events. And we expect the company to offer something similar this year, if not on Prime Day then on Black Friday.

It's also worth keeping an eye on retailers beyond Amazon. Walmart especially is known for offering fierce competition during Prime Day. For example, in 2019 Walmart offered a "build-your-own bundle" deal which got you a console plus your choice of a top game and either a portable battery pack or a carrying case. Something similar may appear again this year.

One item that does tend to get significantly reduced during Prime Day is Nintendo Switch games. The sales event is often a great time to snag some of the best Nintendo Switch games for cheap. Nintendo's own games rarely go in sale, but Prime Day is your chance to get the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey for around $10-15 off. Third-party games usually go even lower, and you can pick up some of these titles for as little as $20.

Shop more Prime Day deals at Amazon