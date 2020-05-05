Best Mother's Day gifts under $50 — that will get there in time

Mother's Day 2020 will be unique in that many of us won't be able to spend it with mom. Even worse, many Americans are unemployed. So we're rounding up the best Mother's Day gifts under $50 that can still arrive before May 10.

Our gifts include everything from coffee makers to gift baskets and they're priced at or below $50. In order to treat the most important woman in your life — we recommend you order early. After all, Mother's Day is less than a week away.

Didn't find what you were looking for? Make sure to check out our guide to the best Mother's Day flower deals.

Chocolate and Cheese Gift boxes: from $39 @ igourmet

From cheese boards to chocolates, igourmet has a wide range of food gift baskets available for Mother's Day. (Click on "on sale now" in the left column and then click "browse all" to see all deals). You can purchase individual items, create your own baskets, or choose from igourmet's exclusive baskets. Individual items start as low as $2.99, whereas custom baskets start at $17.99. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $49 @ Best Buy

The Echo Show lets you make video calls with anyone around the world. You'll need two devices to make a video call, but at $49 each it's the least expensive — and safest — way to keep in touch with mom on Mother's Day. The smart displays can ship out in less then 48 hours. View Deal

Mother's Day plants: from $45 @ FTD

What mom doesn't like plants. If your mom has a green thumb, FTD has a selection of Mother's Day plants with prices that start at $45. The Potted Pink Roses (pictured) costs $45 and stand 10 to 12 inches tall with a 6-inch diameter basket. They also have a basket of lilies for $50. View Deal

Chemex Coffee Makers: from $36 @ Crate & Barrel

Help mom power through the day with one of these Chemex coffee makers. The coffee makers can be used to make coffee, tea, ice coffee, and other beverage infusions. Order by May 5 at 3pm ET to ensure it arrives on time. View Deal

Photo prints: from $1 @ Mpix

Lavish mom with memories from the past with the help of Mpix. The photo printing service offers a wide range of prints with all types of finishes. Prices range from $1 to about $26 depending on how many prints you want and the size of the prints. Best of all, most prints can be processed and shipped the same day when ordered by 11am. View Deal

Books, cards, and gifts: up to 50% off @ Shutterfly

Shutterfly is taking up to 50% off Mother's Day hardcover photo books with prices that start at $15. But hurry, the sale ends May 5 at 2:59am ET. Alternatively, other Shutterfly gifts will arrive on time for Mother's Day if you order by Tuesday, May 5 at 7pm ET via rush delivery. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: for $39 @ Best Buy

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It will let mom access her favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It can also be used to make face-to-face chats. View Deal

Gluten-Free Cookies: $24 @ Harry & David

Not all moms want flowers for Mother's Day. Fortunately, Harry & David has a Mother's Day bakery with many $50 or less gifts that include cookies (pictured), Oreo cheesecake, cherry pies, apple pies, and more. Some gifts ship overnight, whereas other can ship in two days. View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

Just in time for Mother's Day, Roku is slashing the price of our favorite 4K streaming stick. The Roku Streaming Stick Plus streams content in 4K resolution. It'll give mom access to tons of content from Netflix to Prime Video. View Deal