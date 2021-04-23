Best Buy PS5 restock update — when to expect inventory

Today marks exactly one month since Best Buy last had PS5 restock. That's an unfortunate streak that we're very much hoping the retailer will be breaking later today (April 23).

As the electronics specialist is known for restocking on Fridays, today could be the day that the retailer bounces back and offers gamers still eager to secure one of Sony's in-demand consoles another chance. If Best Buy does restock expect a drop around 12 p.m. ET, although it has been known to hold restocks as late as 3.30 p.m. ET, so the console could be available anytime within that window.

PS5: $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Digital Edition is the same great console just minus the 4K Blu-ray disc drive. This is a great pick for gamers that are all in on digital games. Best Buy hasn't restocked the PS5 Digital Edition for nearly three weeks now, so a drop is due.

Now for the bad news. There's been almost no evidence to suggest that Best Buy will restock the PS5 today. Looking at past drop we can say with confidence, it'll happen on a Friday, and seeing as we're a whole month from Best Buy's last restock we're certainly overdue.

All these signs point to there being a reasonable chance of a restock today, however, it's by no means guaranteed, and there is every possibility that Best Buy's stockless stream will continue for another week.

Matt Swider of TechRadar posted two weeks ago that his sources confirmed that some Best Buy warehouses currently hold PS5 inventory, though reportedly not all of them do. This could mean we see a more limited drop today, or maybe Best Buy will skip another Friday and instead build stock for a bigger drop in the coming weeks.

It certainly seems like we could get a Best Buy PS5 restock to close out the week, but it's far from certain. Should more evidence emerge we'll update this story to make sure you don't miss the next Best Buy PS5 restock.

We’re keeping a close eye on PS5 restocks at every major retailer in our where to buy a PS5 guide, so be sure to keep checking it for the latest stock information as we get it.

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

As with most retailers, setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved, in order to shave precious time off your checkout; that could be the difference between securing a PS5 and being left empty-handed.

It’s also important to note that Best Buy is not currently delivering PS5 consoles — though the order process takes place online, you must opt for in-store pick-up. So, if you don’t have a local Best Buy, or don’t have the ability to get to your local store, then Best Buy may not be the PS5 retailer for you.

YouTube stock tracker Jake Randal l has laid out the best process for actually checking out with a PS5 at Best Buy. When a restock is taking place, refresh the product page until you see the yellow “add to cart” button or a grey “please wait” button. If you see the latter, do not refresh, but instead wait for the button to change to the yellow “add to cart” one.

Once you’re able to add to cart, you might see a message telling you the PS5 is no longer in stock. Should that happen, you need to change your location to one that has the system in stock. Randall recommends that if the PS5 is showing as out of stock everywhere, leave the page as it is and open a new one. Repeat the process outlined above until the “add to cart” button appears again, then go back to the original page you had open and try again to choose a location.

Best Buy, like several other retailers, is releasing its PS5 stock in waves, so hang around even if the site initially reads sold out during a restock window, as another opportunity to get a PS5 may appear. Investing some time into the process could pay off as other people may give up and lose patience.

The retailer will also ask you to enter a supplied code during the purchasing process, and you have the option for this to be sent via text or email. Always opt for text, as it’ll come through almost instantly. Email codes can take a while to come through or get lost in a spam filter, and by the time you’ve recovered it, the console will likely be out of stock again.