Best Buy PS5 restock happening right now — how to get your console

Best Buy is currently holding a PS5 restock. Right now, the electronics retailer has the standard disc-based PS5 for $499 available to order. The PS5 Digital edition is not currently in stock.



You best be quick, this stock drop is almost guaranteed to be gone in a matter of minutes. Last week was an extremely strong week for PS5 restocks, so we had feared this week would be almost entirely devoid of drops, but it's very welcome to see that's not quite the case.

Best Buy PS5 restock

PS5: $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Digital Edition is the same great console just minus the 4K Blu-ray disc drive. This is a great pick for gamers that are all in on digital games. Best Buy hasn't restocked the PS5 Digital Edition in this lastest restock. View Deal

A Thursday PS5 restock is quite rare. The retailer tends to restock on Fridays. It's even more rare to see dual Walmart and Best Buy restocks happening simultaneously. Although Walmart's restock sold out in seconds.

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

As with most retailers, setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved, in order to shave precious time off your checkout; that could be the difference between securing a PS5 and being left empty-handed.

It’s also important to note that Best Buy is not currently delivering PS5 consoles — though the order process takes place online, you must opt for in-store pick-up. So, if you don’t have a local Best Buy, or don’t have the ability to get to your local store, then Best Buy may not be the PS5 retailer for you.

YouTube stock tracker Jake Randal l has laid out the best process for actually checking out with a PS5 at Best Buy. When a restock is taking place, refresh the product page until you see the yellow “add to cart” button or a grey “please wait” button. If you see the latter, do not refresh, but instead wait for the button to change to the yellow “add to cart” one.

Once you’re able to add to cart, you might see a message telling you the PS5 is no longer in stock. Should that happen, you need to change your location to one that has the system in stock. Randall recommends that if the PS5 is showing as out of stock everywhere, leave the page as it is and open a new one. Repeat the process outlined above until the “add to cart” button appears again, then go back to the original page you had open and try again to choose a location.

Best Buy, like several other retailers, is releasing its PS5 stock in waves, so hang around even if the site initially reads sold out during a restock window, as another opportunity to get a PS5 may appear. Investing some time into the process could pay off as other people may give up and lose patience.

The retailer will also ask you to enter a supplied code during the purchasing process, and you have the option for this to be sent via text or email. Always opt for text, as it’ll come through almost instantly. Email codes can take a while to come through or get lost in a spam filter, and by the time you’ve recovered it, the console will likely be out of stock again.