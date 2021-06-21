Best Buy PS5 restock tipped for today — how to get yours

A Best Buy PS5 restock is certainly overdue at this point. The electronics retailer hasn’t restocked Sony’s flagship gaming console since June 3. It was hoped Best Buy would drop last week, but that ultimately didn’t come to fruition.

While it’s been a frustrating few weeks for anyone still trying to secure one of these in-demand machines, the good news is that Best Buy is being tipped for a restock this week. After such a lengthy gap between restocks, the retailer could drop a large quantity of PS5s giving gamers still on the hunt the chance to finally get hold of a console.

Best Buy PS5 restock

PS5: $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Digital Edition is the same great console just minus the 4K Blu-ray disc drive. This is a great pick for gamers that are all in on digital games. Best Buy hasn't restocked the PS5 Digital Edition in this lastest restock. View Deal

The tip-off comes by way of Matt Swider of TechRadar, who is a very prominent figure in the PS5 restock tracking world. According to his sources at Best Buy, inventory is trickling through to regional warehouses after several weeks of zero next-gen console stock. Internal whispers have also suggested that this stock could be dropped as early as today (June 21).

The rumors of an imminent Best Buy restock are bolstered by the retailer adding a new listing for a PS5 bundle that includes the console itself and a copy of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart a few weeks ago. For now, the listing is marked sold-out but orders will likely be taken in the near future.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

It’s worth remembering that until we hear official word from Best Buy itself that this is all just speculation. While this report comes from a reliable source, Matt Swider has called multiple drops ahead of time, nothing is confirmed as of yet. Nevertheless, we’d advise keeping a close eye on Best Buy this week.

If you want someone else to do the hard work of keeping tabs on PS5 drops for you, then make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. Here we’ll update you with the latest stock information as we get it so you never miss a drop.

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

As with most retailers, setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved, in order to shave precious time off your checkout; that could be the difference between securing a PS5 and being left empty-handed.

It’s also important to note that Best Buy is not currently delivering PS5 consoles — though the order process takes place online, you must opt for in-store pick-up. So, if you don’t have a local Best Buy, or don’t have the ability to get to your local store, then Best Buy may not be the PS5 retailer for you.

YouTube stock tracker Jake Randal l has laid out the best process for actually checking out with a PS5 at Best Buy. When a restock is taking place, refresh the product page until you see the yellow “add to cart” button or a grey “please wait” button. If you see the latter, do not refresh, but instead wait for the button to change to the yellow “add to cart” one.

Once you’re able to add to cart, you might see a message telling you the PS5 is no longer in stock. Should that happen, you need to change your location to one that has the system in stock. Randall recommends that if the PS5 is showing as out of stock everywhere, leave the page as it is and open a new one. Repeat the process outlined above until the “add to cart” button appears again, then go back to the original page you had open and try again to choose a location.

Best Buy, like several other retailers, is releasing its PS5 stock in waves, so hang around even if the site initially reads sold out during a restock window, as another opportunity to get a PS5 may appear. Investing some time into the process could pay off as other people may give up and lose patience.

The retailer will also ask you to enter a supplied code during the purchasing process, and you have the option for this to be sent via text or email. Always opt for text, as it’ll come through almost instantly. Email codes can take a while to come through or get lost in a spam filter, and by the time you’ve recovered it, the console will likely be out of stock again.