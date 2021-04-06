Best Buy looks set for PS5 restock this week — here's what we know

Gamers eager to get their hands on PS5 should keep a close eye on Best Buy, as the electrics retailer is being tipped for a restock later this week.

Best Buy has restocked the PS5 six times in the last seven weeks, so is a prime candidate for a PS5 restock this week. This will likely be one of several major PS5 console drops that takes place in the coming days with retailers like Amazon and Target also expected to have fresh stock.

PS5: $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason, this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Digital Edition is the same great console just minus the 4K Blu-ray disc drive. This is a great pick for gamers that are all in on digital games. Best Buy didn't restock the PS5 Digital Edition console last week, so a restock is due. View Deal

Best Buy typical restocks on Friday, so we'd predict the retailer will take new PS5 orders on April 9. Though this is subject to change as retailers don't always follow the same predetermined pattern with PS5 restocks.

Matt Swider of TechRadar posted last week that his sources confirmed that some Best Buy warehouses currently hold PS5 inventory, though no stock was released last Friday (April 2) as some stock tracking accounts had suggested.

Nothing at Best Buy yet – we're outside the usual window. Things we know:👉BB has PS5 Disc inventory at some warehouses👉But BB won't open orders until it can ship-to-store nearly nationwide👉Don't buy via Twitter DM scams👉Xbox S stock https://t.co/wU69mKu7OiStill lookingApril 2, 2021 See more

It certainly seems like all signs are pointing to a restock this week, and should more evidence emerge we'll update this story to make sure you don't miss the next Best Buy PS5 restock.

We’re keeping a close eye on PS5 restocks at every major retailer in our where to buy a PS5 guide, so make sure to keep checking it for the latest stock information as we get it.

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

As with most retailers setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved in order to shave precious time off your checkout, which could be the difference between securing a PS5 and being left empty-handed.

It’s also important to note that Best Buy is not currently delivering PS5 consoles. Even though the order process takes place online, you must opt for in-store pick-up. So if you don’t have a local Best Buy, or don’t have the ability to get to your local store then Best Buy may not be the PS5 retailer for you.

YouTube stock tracker Jake Randal l has laid out the best process for actually checking out with a PS5 at Best Buy. When a restock is taking place refresh the product page until you see the yellow “add to cart” button or a grey “please wait” button. If you see the latter, do not refresh, instead wait for the button to change to the yellow “add to cart” one.

Once you’re able to add to cart you might see a message telling you the PS5 is no longer in stock. Should that happen you need to change your location to one that has the system in stock. Randall recommends that if the PS5 is showing as out of stock everywhere, leave the page as it is and open a new one. Repeat the process outlined above until the “add to cart” button appears again, then go back to the original page you had open and try again to choose a location.

Best Buy, like several other retailers, is releasing its PS5 stock in waves, so hang around even if the site initially reads sold out during a restock window as another opportunity to get a PS5 may appear. Investing some time into the process could pay off as other people may give up and lose patience.

The retailer will also ask you to enter a supplied code during the purchasing process, you have the option for this to be sent via text or email. Always opt for text, as it’ll come through almost instantly. Email codes can take a while to come through or get lost in a spam filter, and by the time you’ve recovered it, the console will likely be out of stock again.