Best Buy Black Friday deals 2020 — here are the best sales now

TV deals

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy

This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could need: sharp 4K picture quality, good audio, and access to all of your favorite streaming apps. Plus a 55-inch screen for under $199?

Hisense 65" 4K Android TV: was $499 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Hisense H65 is a 65-inch 4K Android TV loaded with features. For the insanely low price of $249, you get a TV with Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Chromecast, DTS Virtual X support, and a voice remote that lets you control the TV with the sound of your voice. It's one of the least-expensive 65-inch 4K TVs you'll find.

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung Class 6 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $529. That's $220 off and one of the least expensive 70-inch name brand TVs we've seen. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, 120Hz motion rate, and Samsung's Tizen OS.

LG 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The CX Series is our top TV of 2020. It's now on sale for $1,399, which not only is $200 cheaper than it was on Prime Day, but it's $100 cheaper than the 48-inch model! This is part of Best Buy's sale on all OLED TVs.

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Make room for Vizio's first OLED TV. This 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. This is only the second time it's been on sale and it's now $400 cheaper than it was in the lead up to Prime Day.

Laptop deals

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: was $279 now $179 @ Best Buy

The Chromebook Flex 3 offers some serious bang for your buck thanks to its 2-in-1 functionality and responsive touchscreen. It features a 1366 x 768 IPS touchscreen, 2.1GHz MediaTek MT8173C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $229 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an excellent value, delivering a capable tablet with a detachable keyboard at an affordable price. The slate packs a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, MediaTek Helio P60T CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever.

Lenovo Yoga C740: was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Yoga C740 is an excellent mainstream laptop that packs both power and style. It features a 14-inch 1080p IPS touch display, 1.6GHz Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 2-in-1 also has Dolby Atmos speakers, a built-in fingerprint sensor, and a privacy shutter for its webcam.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

The latest Surface Pro with a bundled keyboard for $599 is pretty much unheard of. However, that's precisely what you get with this Best Buy Black Friday deal. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

HP Envy x360: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

The HP Envy x360 is as close to a MacBook Air killer as it gets. The 2-in-1 packs a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS touch display, Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This is the cheapest price we've seen for this config, which sports an 11th-gen Intel CPU.

Smart home deals

Echo Dot: was $49 now $18 @ Best Buy

The third-generation Echo Dot is back on sale at its all-time lowest price of 2020. Best Buy has the Alexa-powered speaker on sale for $18.99. It delivers Alexa and good audio quality in a compact design.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Best Buy

The new Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. Like the pricier version, this 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick. This is the first time it's on sale.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

For 4K resolution and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa, and play games for just $29.

Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Best Buy

Smart displays rarely get cheaper than this. Best Buy has the Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. Plus, for just $5 more you can get it with a Blink Mini Cam. (Look at the "special offers" section under the yellow "add to cart button" to find the bundle deal). Its 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls.

Headphone deals

BeatsX Wireless Headphones: was $99 now $39 @ Best Buy

The BeatsX headphones are the perfect pair of wireless buds for everyday use. The wireless headphones provided up to 8 hours of battery life and come with a variety of eartips for a personalized fit. They're currently $30 off.

Jabra Elite 85h: was $249 now $149 @ Best Buy

With their powerful sound, solid noise cancellation, and record-breaking 36-hour battery life, the Jabra Elite 85h are among the best noise cancelling headphones you can get. They're currently $100 off and at their lowest price ever.

Bose QC 35 II headphones: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The QC 35 IIs give you everything you need, with a comfortable lightweight design and fantastic sound quality. They're $100 off as part of the Best Buy Black Friday deals event.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $169 @ Best Buy

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. They're currently $130 off and at their lowest price ever.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $278 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice WH-1000XM4 headphones offer excellent sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation. Plus, they've got excellent battery life. With ANC on we got 30 hours and with ANC off they lasted 38 hours. This is the cheapest price we've seen for them since their launch.

Appliance deals

Keurig K-Cup Coffee Maker: was $129 now $69 @ Best Buy

This single serve Keurig Coffee Maker is among the cheapest Keurig machines you'll find. It lets you brew an individual 12-ounce. cup of coffee in less than one minute. Plus, it has a strong brew setting that produces a bolder flavor.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer: was $499 now $199 @ Best Buy

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Mixer features a 450-watt motor, 10-speed control, and comes with a 5-quart mixing bowl, flat beater, dough hook, and a wire whisk. It's now $50 cheaper than it was on Prime Day and at its lowest price of 2020.