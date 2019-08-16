Best Buy Anniversary Sale: $800 Off MacBook Pros, Free Echo Dot w/ Fire TVs

Best Buy is kicking off the weekend with its 3-day anniversary sale. The massive sale offers deals on everything from iPads to 4K TVs. My Best Buy members get free shipping on orders of $35 or more (it's free to sign up) and students can save an additional $100 to $150 on select deals. (Check out these Best Buy student discounts). Below are just a few of our top picks from Best Buy's sale.

Up to $130 off Apple iPads

Apple's iPads are always on sale. Some sales are better than others, but generally speaking it's not difficult to find an iPad on sale on any given day. That said, Best Buy's anniversary sale features a lot of aggressive iPad deals. Our favorites include:

Apple iPad 2018 (128GB): was $429 now $299.99 @ Best Buy

Both configurations of the 2018 iPad have been on sale all year. However, the 128GB model usually gets an $80 to $100 discount. This weekend, Best Buy is taking $130 off, which makes this the best deal we've ever seen for the 128GB iPad.

Apple iPad Pro 11" (64GB): was $799 now $674.99 @ Best Buy

The 11-inch iPad Pro has enough horsepower to smoke some of today's laptops. Currently, it's $25 shy of it's all-time price low. However, if you're a student with an edu e-mail you can save an extra $50 dropping the price to an all-time low of $624.99.

$800 Off MacBook Pros

The MacBook Pro is Apple's top-of-the-line laptop. However, it's also Apple's priciest laptop. Best Buy's anniversary sale takes from $250 to $700 off multiple MacBook Pro configurations. If you're a student with an edu e-mail you can take an extra $100 off for a total of up to $800 off.

Apple 15" MacBook Pro (1TB): was $3,799 now $3,099.99

This is the MacBook Pro we all wish we had. It packs a Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's $700 off at Best Buy and students can take an extra $100 off for a total of $800 off. It's a big investment, but this machine will last you for years to come.

Apple MacBook Air (2018): was $1,199 now $899.99

The 2018 MacBook Air packs everything you need for school or home. It boasts a new Retina display, 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, and 128GB of storage. It's $300 off. If you want the 2019 model with TrueTone LCD (automatically matches the light around you) and upgraded keyboard, that model is also on sale also for $999.99.

4K HDTVs

Best Buy is undercutting Amazon on its own devices. Yup, you read that right. Both retailers have the Insignia Fire TV Edition on sale (this happens to be our favorite Fire TV), but Best Buy has slightly lower prices ($50 cheaper) and they're throwing in a free Echo Dot.

Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV Edition: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Insignia Fire TV Edition offers good picture quality and sound. It's our favorite of all the Fire TVs. Best Buy has the best price we've ever seen for this TV and it comes with a free Echo Dot. Amazon charges $50 more and there's no free Echo Dot.

TCL 55" 4K Roku TV: was $349 now $329.99

If you're not familiar with TCL, all you need to know is that they make excellent TVs that cost half as much as those from pricier brands. This model is just $20 off, but it comes with a Sling TV $30 discount and Sling TV DVR for life.

Smart Home

From smart displays to smart speakers, here are some of Best Buy's biggest smart home deals this weekend.

Lenovo 10" Smart Display: was $249 now $139.99

The Lenovo Smart Display packs everything you'd want in a smart device. Thanks to its strong integration with Google Assistant, it's the Echo Show's number one rival at one of its lowest prices ever.