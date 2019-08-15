Best Buy Laptop Sale: $300 Off PCs, Macs

Laptops tend to be high on many back-to-school shopping lists, so it's not uncommon to find excellent laptop deals this time of year. However, one retailer is kicking things up a notch by discounting not just laptops, but a variety of laptops and desktops powered by Intel processors.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $150 off select Intel-powered laptops and desktops. Students who sign up for Best Buy's deals newsletter (free) will save an extra $100 to $150. Combined, that results in discounts of up to $300.

Systems that eligible for student discounts are marked as such on their Best Buy product page. All you need to do to get the discount is use your edu-based e-mail to sign up for Best Buy's newsletter. You'll then receive a digital coupon code you can use on student deals.

Best Buy PC Deals

Lenovo Yoga 730: was $849 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Yoga 730 2-in-1 features a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen, 1.6GHz Core i5-8265U CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It features a flip-and-fold design, which makes it great for note taking. Students can get it for $549.99. View Deal

Surface Book 2 w/ 256GB: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Surface Book 2 is the best detachable 2-in-1 you can buy. It packs a 13.5-inch 3000 x 2000 touch LCD, 1.7GHz i5-8350U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Students can get it for $1,199, which is $100 cheaper than Amazon's price. View Deal

iBUYPOWER PC w/ GTX 1660: was $849 now $749 @ Best Buy

This PC is excellent for students who want a machine that's good for both work and play. It features a 2.9GHz Core i5-9400F six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD w/ 120GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 GPU. There's no student discount on this machine, but it's still an excellent bargain at its current price. View Deal

Dell G3 15 w/ GTX 1660 Ti: was $1,079 now $799 @ Best Buy

This might be our fave deal in Best Buy's sale. Students can get a well-equipped Dell G3 for just $799.99. This machines packs a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Systems with this GPU and this much capacity tend to cost closer to the $1,000 mark. View Deal

Best Buy Apple Deals

MacBook Pro 13" (2019): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Apple's 2019 MacBook Pro sports a 13-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina LCD, 2.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Students can get this laptop for just $1,099, which is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this new machine.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (2018): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

If you don't need a Mac with the latest bells and whistles, this previous-gen model is an excellent buy. It features a 7th-gen Core i5 CPU, but offers enough power for daily tasks. At $999.99 for students, it's the cheapest MacBook Pro around.

MacBook Air (2017): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

Need an affordable Mac for college? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's $250 off. View Deal

Didn't find the right machine for your budget or needs? Make sure to check out our guide to this summer's best laptop deals for more sales.