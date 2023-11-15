Bengals vs Ravens live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football NFL week 11 online

The Bengals vs Ravens live stream is the second meeting between these division rivals this season. Baltimore was able to hold on to a 27-24 win in their Week 2 matchup. Lamar Jackson capped off a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor that put the game out of reach of Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Now Cincy looks to even the season series in this primetime NFL live stream .

Bengals vs Ravens channel, start time The Bengals vs Ravens live stream airs Thursday, Nov. 16th.

• Start time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST (Nov. 17) / 12:15 p.m. AEDT (Nov. 17)

• U.S. and Channel — Prime Video (local markets on ABC) • Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Bengals (5-4) were able to hit their stride after that meeting with the Ravens, winning six of their following eight games. Last week’s 30-27 loss to the Texans snapped a four-game winning streak for Cincinnati, but their recent success has helped them stay in the race in a tightly wrapped AFC North.

Quarterback Joe Burrow in particular is really catching fire. He is coming off back-to-back 300-plus yard games and leading the Bengals to an average of 26.6 points per contest over their last five games. The 26-year-old signal-caller has posted an average passer rating of 106.1 over that span.

Burrow and the Bengals will have their work cut out for them this week as Baltimore boasts a top-ranked defense. The Ravens are allowing just 15.7 points per game — the fewest in the NFL — and safety Geno Stone leads the league with seven interceptions.

Like the Bengals, the Ravens (7-3) are also coming off a loss. Baltimore surrendered 24 second-half points last week in a 33-31 loss to the Browns. Lamar Jackson threw two interceptions in the game, his first multi-interception game since Week 4 of last season.

If there was going to be a team for Jackson to get back on track against though, it would be the Bengals. He is 7-2 against Cincinnati all-time, which is his best record against any divisional opponent. He’s also posted his best touchdown-to-interception ratio against them with 14 touchdowns and just four picks.

The inactives list for this game will be a point of interest as both teams could be without significant pieces. Ravens' left tackle Ronnie Stanley is dealing with a knee injury and cornerback Marlon Humphrey has an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins missed last week's game with a hamstring injury and defensive end Sam Hubbard also missed last week's game with an ankle injury.

DraftKings has the Ravens as 4-point favorites as they host the Bengals. The over/under is 46 points.

How to watch Bengals vs Ravens live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

If you're away from home and can't watch Bengals vs Ravens the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch Bengals vs Ravens live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Bengals vs Ravens live stream is going to be broadcast on Prime Video. If you're in the Cincinnati or Baltimore TV markets, the game will be shown on your local ABC affiliate instead.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT Thursday, Nov. 16.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with ESPN and over 30 other channels. Sling Blue (also $40) comes with ABC in select markets. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including ABC and ESPN.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo is one of our top picks for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Bengals vs Ravens live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond can watch Bengals vs Ravens on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Bengals vs Ravens live stream starts on Sky Sports Main Event on Friday, Nov. 17 at 1:15 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Bengals vs Ravens live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Bengals vs Ravens live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Bengals vs Ravens is available on TSN1/3/4 and CTV2.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Bengals vs Ravens live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find the Bengals vs Ravens NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.