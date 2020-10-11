Awesome Prime Day deal just slashed 4K Roku Stick to $37

Right now, we've got a Prime Day deal that delivers the best streaming device at an even lower price than usual. Yes, we always loved this Roku for its affordable price and speedy 4K video, and you're going to want it at this price, which is the best for any UHD streamer.

Right now, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is just $37 on Amazon, which is $12 off its MSRP of $49. That makes it less than the Fire TV Stick 4K (which has a worse interface), the cheap streaming stick that many will think they should get for its price (but shouldn't).

Roku Streaming Stick+: was $49 now $37 @ Amazon

Our pick for best streaming device overall is typically a little pricier than other 4K streamers, but it's always been worth it. Roku has practically every app, plus its customizable interface and excellent 4K HDR support make it a must-buy for anyone looking for the right streaming stick.View Deal

Lately, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus has faced strong competition from the new kid on the block, the Chromecast with Google TV. While that new streaming device looks to be a solid way to bring 4K video to your screen for only $50, this Streaming Stick Plus deal goes even lower, down to $37.

As mentioned above, the Roku OS gives you the most customizable home screen, because you know which apps matter most, and you don't need your streaming device promoting others at you, getting in the way.

The search functionality in Roku is also tops for the industry, giving you practically every single option to watch a movie or show, so you can know if you already pay for it or not. And just like Amazon and Google's streaming devices, there's integrated voice search in the Roku remote. That remote also helps you cut down on clutter in your living room, with volume and power buttons for your TV.

The only real downside? HBO Max is still not on Roku yet, an annoyance we expect to see solved sooner rather than later.

We're finding all of the best Prime Day TV deals so you can pair the Roku Streaming Stick+ with a phenomenal screen, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide for more deals.