Avatar 2 release date, cast and everything we know so far

Believe it or not, but Avatar 2 is happening. We have the latest release date, and even some set photos. On top of that, James Cameron's hit 3D action movie isn't just having one sequel, either.

The director's plotted out a series of films. The only thing getting in his way, has been production stoppages due to the pandemic. That said, we are still wondering if there's that strong a demand for Avatar 2. Only time shall tell.

But for those clamoring for more of what Avatar did right, the concept art and images shared look like we're getting another trippy adventure. Plus, the plot details shared by a producer suggest Avatar 2 will find a way to show new angles of the Na'vi world.

Here's everything we know about Avatar 2, including its release date, plot and an early look at art from the film.

Avatar 2 is coming out on December 16, 2022, a year after its previous Dec. 2021 release date, which wasn't its first date. All production on the project was shut down.

Dec. 17 was the date previously published on 20th Century Films' Avatar.com website. Then, the official Avatar twitter account tweeted a letter from Cameron explaining how the film's holiday release has been cancelled "due to the impact the pandemic has had on our schedule."

(Image credit: James Cameron/Twitter)

Avatar 2 began production on April 22, 2017, according to a Facebook post made on the film franchise's official page. That page showed four release dates for the Avatar films that have been either scrapped our changed around, which claimed that Avatar 2 would release in December 2020.

The full set of release dates is as follows:

Avatar 2: December 16, 2022

December 16, 2022 Avatar 3: December 20, 2024

December 20, 2024 Avatar 4: December 18, 2026

December 18, 2026 Avatar 5: December 22, 2028

Avatar 2 plot

Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau gave the New Zealand site RNZ a preview of the story of the new film, saying "This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water."

James Cameron confirmed the legitimacy of potential sequel titles to ET. Those film titles are (apparently in no order):

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Seed Bearer

Avatar: The Tulkun Rider

Avatar: The Quest for Eywa

Avatar 2 cast

Expect the whole Avatar 1 cast and a slew of A-list additions. Yes, we're going to get Sam Worthington back as Jake Sully, the soldier who fell in love with the Na'vi named Neytiri — and, yes, Zoe Saldana is returning to play that character as well.

Giovanni Ribisi, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver are all back as well, though the latter is playing a new role.

Of the new cast, we're getting Kate Winslet as Ronal, a Na'vi free-diver of the Metkayina. Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh and Jemaine Clement all have human roles, while Vin Diesel has been cast to play an undisclosed role.

Avatar 2 set photos

Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau shared the most adorable set photos of horses and actors, as well as a terrifically cute child walking around, and they're all in motion-capture costumes.

Avatar 2 first look images

Variety got a handful of concept art images from Disney, which owns 20th Century Studios. The images, as seen below, back up producer Jon Landau's comments about the Sully family's aquatic adventures are definitely a major focus of the film.

Oh, and that car is a Mercedes-Benz concept vehicle called the Vision AVTR.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Disney/Variety) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Disney/Variety) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Disney/Variety) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Disney/Variety) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Disney/Variety)