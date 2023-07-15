Australia vs Argentina live stream: How to watch Rugby Championship 2023 online and for free now, team news

There's plenty riding on Australia vs Argentina in the second round of the Rugby Championship 2023. After demoralising defeats in last weekend's opening fixtures, both sides will be hoping for better this time round knowing that another loss means the end of any faint hopes of lifting the title. It will also establish some form ahead of the World Cup. This year's Rugby Championship is not to be missed, so read on and we'll show you how to watch the Australia vs Argentina live stream for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

For Australia, winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, centre Samu Kerevi, back rowers Jed Holloway and Fraser McReight and lock Richie Arnold all start, with McReight replacing injured captain Michael Hooper as expected. Rodrigo Isgro gets an Argentina debut on the wing, Francisco Gomez Kodela comes in at prop, with Julian Montoya captaining the side.

It's a bit of a drizzly evening in Sydney, so that could affect some of the free-flowing rugby you' expect, but with temperatures at 13 degrees, it's set for a good game

Australia vs Argentina live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Saturday, July 15

• Time: 10.45am BST / 7.45pm AEST / 6.45am ART / 5.45am EDT / 2.45am PDT / 9.45pm NZST.

• Venue: CommBank Stadium, Sydney, Australia

• FREE LIVE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)

• U.S. — FloRugby

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Australia head coach Eddie Jones will have hoped for far better than a 43-12 defeat to South Africa from his return as Wallabies' boss last weekend.

"Outplayed everywhere," was Jones' parsimonious assessment of his side's performance seven days ago and the notoriously irascible coach will be determined to see an improvement against Argentina.

Quade Cooper is set to continue at fly-half despite calls for precocious youngster Carter Gordon, but the Wallabies must do without captain Michael Cooper, who picked up a calf injury last weekend. Vastly experience prop James Slipper is expected to take over captaincy duties.

Argentina, meanwhile, approached last weekend's game against New Zealand full of hope at repeating their recent good form, but they were unable to pull off an upset against the All Blacks.

The Puma's victory over England at Twickenham last year was head coach Michael Cheika's first victory over an Eddie Jones side, and the Aussies will resume their rivalry in Sydney. Seldom backwards about coming forwards when discussing the other, expect some fireworks in the stands and on the pitch.

Despite possessing one of the finest hookers in the world in the form of Julian Montoya, the rest of the front row struggled in the scrum against the All Blacks, an area Cheika will need to improve against his old foe.

You will not want to miss the Australia vs Argentina live stream, and we’ve got all the ways the watch the Rugby Championship 2023 for free down below.

How to watch the Australia vs Argentina live stream for FREE in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia are in for a treat, as they can watch Wallabies games at the 2023 Rugby Championship for FREE on Channel 9, including Australia vs Argentina.

That means viewers can also fire up a free Rugby Championship live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Stan Sport, meanwhile, is the live streaming every match of the Rugby Championship, ad-free.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

How to watch the Australia vs Argentina live stream free from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 Australia vs Argentina live stream in your home country and with your favourite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on? With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now, Sky Sports or another service and watch Australia vs Argentina.

How to watch the Australia vs Argentina Rugby Championship 2023 live streams in the US

Great news for oval-ball fans in the US. Rugby fans can watch every game of the 2023 Rugby Championship, including Australia vs Argentina, on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby in the US.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you already use FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the South Africa vs Australia live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Australia vs Argentina Rugby Championship live stream in the UK

Sky Sports is your destination to watch the Australia vs Argentina in the Rugby Championship 2023 live streams online. The tournament will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, depending on the fixture, so make sure you sign up today.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a South Africa vs Australia live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Australia vs Argentina Rugby Championships 2023 live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Rugby Championship 2023 lives stream, including Australia vs Argentina, via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.