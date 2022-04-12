Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Champions League Quarter-Final online

If last week’s encounter is anything to go by, the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream will be a close, tense affair.

Atléti put up typically stern resistance in the first leg of this Champions League quarter-final, frustrating Manchester City with their legitimate (and less legitimate) ways of breaking up play. A moment of combined brilliance from substitute Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne was needed to separate the two teams, and it means the visitors head to the Wanda Metroplitano with a 0-1 aggregate advantage.

The atmosphere at that ground is usually intense, but Atlético Madrid have been punished with a partial stadium closure following the behaviour of some of their fans during the first leg. UEFA has demanded the closure of a section of the stadium that has at least 5000 seats in it.

The sides both endured tough weekends. Manchester City kept their noses in front at the top of the Premier League after a scintillating clash with title rivals Liverpool. Atlético Madrid suffered a poor 1-0 defeat away to Real Mallorca, who sit towards the bottom of the La Liga table.

Renan Lodi and Hector Herrera missed that game through injury and are unlikely to be available for the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream. However, Stefan Savic should be back. The visitors have no new injuries following the weekend, and Kyle Walker is also available for them following the completion of his European suspension.

Last week’s match was the fourth time Diego Simeon’s side have lost the first leg in a Champions League knockout tie. They have, though, progressed on two of the previous three occasions. They overcame Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate in 2016 and Bayern Leverkusen thanks to penalties in 2015.

Manchester City have never faced Alético Madrid away from home and have won just three of their last 11 matches away to Spanish teams. Manager Pep Guardiola has visited Atlético Madrid on six previous occasions, winning three and losing three.

Can Atlético Madrid bounce back from their weekend defeat? Have Manchester City recovered sufficiently from their heavyweight bout with Liverpool? Find out by watching the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream, and we will show you how below.

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are

The Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET. / 12 p.m. PT.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 2HD and BT Sport Ultimate. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD).

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream on Stan (opens in new tab). The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City live stream on Spark Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).