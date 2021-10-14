Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live stream pits two teams in the middle of the Premier League table against each other, with each side playing for local pride as well as points.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

Wolves return from the international break having won three of their last four Premier League games. They've seen excellent play in recent weeks from number 9 Raul Jimenez following his return from a devastating skull fracture, but Jimenez isn't certain to take the field here, as he played (and scored) for Mexico in their 2-0 win over El Salvador on Thursday.

Bruno Lage will definitely have a bit of shuffling to do with his lineup, with Trincao in COVID isolation, so he may turn once again to Adama Traore or perhaps give the nod to Daniel Podence.

Villa go into the match carrying the confidence of being at home, where they remain unbeaten. They may be extra-motivated after a 1-2 loss to Tottenham before the break. Like Lage, Dean Smith will need to make adjustments to his lineup after international action. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and midfielder Douglas Luiz are highly unlikely to play, and Bertrand Traore received an injury.

See what happens by watching the Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. Make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN).

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBCSN. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option. This costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream in the UK

Aston Villa vs Wolves kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Aston Villa vs Wolves) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch theAston Villa vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.