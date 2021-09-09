Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday features two teams that are languishing in the Premier League's relegation zone. Newly promoted Norwich would probably have expected to be there, Arsenal would not have.

Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream, date, time, channels The Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream takes place on Saturday, September 11.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

In fact, the North London side will go into the weekend bottom of the whole league, having failed to score in any of their opening three matches. Norwich themselves have only managed one goal.

The Arsenal players should feel they have plenty to prove in front of their home fans, and manager Mikel Arteta has said the return from international duty must be a “reset” moment. The team spent more than any other Premier League side during the summer transfer window, and Arteta needs to see a return on that investment as pressure mounts.

In positive news for the Gunners, defender Gabriel, midfielder Thomas Partey, and forward Eddie Nketiah are ready to return from injury. Furthermore, Ben White, who signed for £50 million from Brighton this summer, is also available once again following a positive COVID-19 test. However, Mohamed Elneny is out with a thigh injury and Granit Xhaka is suspended after his sending off against Manchester City.

As for the Canaries, their fans will be hoping to get a glimpse of new signing Ozan Kabak. The defender, who came on as a substitute in Turkey’s 6-1 defeat by the Netherlands on Tuesday, has joined on loan initially this summer, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Keep up with this early season relegation zone battle by watching an Arsenal vs Norwich live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. Make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream wherever you are

The Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads. The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Arsenal vs Norwich kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Arsenal vs Norwich City) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Norwich City live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.