Apple Watch 6 just hit its lowest price ever at Amazon

Spring will be here before you know it and if you're trying to get in shape, we can't think of a better partner than the Apple Watch 6. Cupertino's current-gen smartwatch is our favorite smartwatch and it's now on sale at its lowest price ever.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm) on sale for $379.99. That's $49 off and one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen. In fact, the 44mm model is now cheaper than the smaller 40mm model, which is on sale for $384 ($15 off).

Lowest Price! Here's the best Apple Watch deal we've seen so far this year. Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm) on sale for $379.99. Not only is that its lowest price ever, but it's actually cheaper than the 40mm model. The Apple Watch 6 features a bright display, powerful S6 processor, and built-in bloody oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app.View Deal

The Apple Watch 6 is the best best smartwatch you can buy. As noted in our Apple Watch 6 review, the combination of a brighter always-on display and faster charging make for a more enjoyable user experience. But the bigger deal is the blood oxygen (SpO2) reader, which provides comprehensive details and readings, and addresses one of the few areas where the Apple Watch was behind other wearables.

The Apple Watch 6 is regularly on sale, but since the start of the month the price of the 40mm model has jumped up to $384, which is only $15 off. That makes today's Apple Watch deal that much more enticing.

