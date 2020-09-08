Apple Watch 6 event set for Sept. 15 — not iPhone 12

It may look like we're going to get our first official glimpse at the iPhone 12 in a week's time, now that Apple has announced a streaming event for Sept. 15. But Apple may have a different focus in mind, with the Apple Watch Series 6 taking center stage.

The company has sent out invitations and posted an announcement on its events page promising a Sept. 15 live stream, and the natural assumption would be that Apple would talk up its iPhone 12 release. After all, this is the time of year when Apple typically releases its entire slate of fall products, led by its flagship phones.

But Bloomberg says it's the Apple Watch 6, not the iPhone 12 that will be in the spotlight when the Sept. 15 event kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT. An invitation reading "Time flies" that some members of the media have received is further evidence that this is the Apple Watch 6's time to shine.

(Image credit: Apple)

What about the iPhone 12 then? There's a possibility that Apple could mention the phones in its Sept. 15 event, though Apple itself has confirmed that the phones won't ship this month. Instead, the iPhone 12 is likely to debut in October and Bloomberg's report says an iPhone 12 event is likely to happen closer to that product's launch.

The Apple Watch may take center stage on Sept. 15, but it could be just one of many products Apple talks about on that day. In addition to the Apple Watch Series 6, new iPads, wireless headphones and other products could be on tap.

Here's a closer look at all the fall products Apple is working on that might be part of a Sept. 15 event.

Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to replace the Apple Watch Series 5 and introduce a host of new capabilities including blood oxygen (or SpO2) monitoring. We already know that Apple Watch sleep tracking is happening, too, as it's a centerpiece of the watchOS 7 update.

Those new features, particularly sleep tracking, will require a performance boost, and Apple could address that with improved battery life. That could either be handled with a more power efficient chip or the use of a more efficient Micro LED display on the Apple Watch 6.

Speaking of watchOS, we could see the final release of watchOS 7 following up this summer's beta testing for the new smartwatch software. If Apple follow its past pattern, it would release the OS a few days before the new watches ship.

New iPads

Apple already released a new iPad Pro earlier this year, which leaves other parts of its tablet lineup seeking attention. A likely candidate for an update is the iPad Air, with at least one rumor monger claiming the iPad Air 4 could debut this fall. Other sources are pointing to a 2021 launch, so the iPad update coming this month could be for another model.

Several features that Apple introduced with the iPad Pro could find their way into this new iPad, such as Face ID unlocking, USB-C connectivity, Magic Keyboard support and of course, a newer A12Z Bionic processor.

As with watchOS, there's a new version of iPadOS in the works. It's possible Apple could announce a launch date for iPadOS 14 timed with the release of any new iPads. Of course, since iPadOS is so closely intertwined with iOS 14, Apple's phone software could be ready to launch, too — unless that release is timed for whenever the iPhone 12 appears.

Given the success of its AirPods wireless earbuds, Apple could be looking to branch out into headphones as well. The AirPods Studio headphones are rumored to be in the works, and these over-the-ear headphones are likely to feature active noise cancellation along with a Transparency feature to let in outside noises when you need to hear the world around you.

AirTags have been rumored for more than a year now. These are device trackers that will help you find things like keys and other valuable objects that have a tendency to go missing. AirTags are expected to work with the U1 Ultra Wideband sensor found in recent iPhones. (Basically, the iPhone 11 and later, including — we would presume — the new iPhone 12 models.)

Over the summer, word leaked out that Apple was planning to launch an Apple One bundle that would bring together its news, music, streaming TV and gaming services into one single subscription. That launch was supposed to happen with the iPhone 12, though.

At WWDC, Apple unveiled plans to make its own laptop chips. The first Apple Silicon MacBooks are expected to arrive this year, that could happen at a separate October event — and that's when we could see the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12

If the iPhones don't appear on Sept. 15, it certainly won't be because there's not a lot to say about them. Apple is reportedly planning four models that introduce significant changes to its phone lineup.

The four models include a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max along with a smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 as the two affordable options in Apple's lineup. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to debut as well, with larger screens than their iPhone 11 Pro counterparts.

All four iPhone 12 models should feature 5G connectivity, making these the first Apple phones capable of delivering the faster wireless speeds. 5G phones have yet to really take off, but it's thought that once the iPhone adds support for the new networking standard, it will become more widely adopted.

Besides the differing screen sizes, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max could both featured OLED panels. Previously, Apple has used an LCD screen in the iPhone 11 model that those phones are expected to replace.

Even more substantive changes are planned for the iPhone 12 Pro models. Apple is widely expected to add a LiDAR sensor to the triple camera array on the back of the new phones, which will help support augmented reality apps. There's also a rumor that the screens on the Pro models could support a faster refresh rate, though not everyone agrees that this feature is likely.

What's also up in the air is just when we'll see the new iPhones. Apple will likely ship the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max in October. It's possible the iPhone 12 Pro models could ship later, as Apple uses a staggered launch to deal with production deals caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.