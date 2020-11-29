Apple Watch 6 deal is lowest price ever for Cyber Monday now

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals are heating up. And with the holiday season mere weeks away, we're seeing a great discount on the new Apple Watch 6.

For a limited time, Amazon has the new Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $349. That's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen for Apple's best smartwatch. It's also one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far.

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $359 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 processor, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. It's the best Apple Watch you can buy and it's currently $50 off.View Deal

While all colors are reduced - and the red version is even cheaper at $329 - both the space grey and gold aluminum versions won't be in stock until mid January. The sporty blue aluminum and silver aluminum models are in stock and ready to order right away.

You probably know this already, but if you're looking for the best smartwatch experience available, you'll want to get an Apple Watch 6 on your wrist. The Series 6 packs an always-on display, blood oxygen (SpO2) reader, and Apple's new S6 CPU. In our Apple Watch 6 review, we were full of praise for its clean software, slim design and seamless ecosystem integration.

Apple Watch 6 deals appeared shortly after the watch went on sale earlier this year. But this is the biggest discount we've seen on Apple's latest smartwatch. If you want to do some more Christmas shopping, we've rounded up the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals here for you. And see all the best Apple Cyber Monday deals in one place on everything from AirPods to MacBooks.

