Apple TV 2020 release date, specs, tvOS features and rumors

What, exactly, will the Apple TV 2020 offer to existing Apple TV owners (and potential switchers) to convince them to buy? Well, new rumors leaking out about a so-called Apple TV 6 (probably not the final name) give us reason to believe that we're getting a new device, the first new Apple TV hardware since 2017's Apple TV 4K.

In the time since then, the Cupertino-based company released multiple subscription services that work on its streaming boxes. Apple Arcade is likely the most successful of the two, though we've become fond of a couple of Apple TV Plus shows.

While it still feels like we're in the early days of Apple TV 2020 rumors and a bit far off from its actual release, it could very well drop any week now. The current Apple TV 4K is one of our best streaming devices picks, but it's got the title as "for Apple fans only," meaning Apple has many ways it could make this device more appealing — including lowering the price).

Here's everything you need to know about the Apple TV 2020:

The last Apple TV was released in Sept. 2017, but that doesn't mean Apple will stick to that timetable. Right now, there's no schedule for when we should expect the next Apple TV to be announced, because all tech press events are off the table until coronavirus concerns and quarantines end.

Which leaves us to Apple's current pattern of "announce things when we want to," which it did in mid-March, rolling out the iPad Pro 2020 and the MacBook Air 2020 in press releases at 8am Eastern. The company could do the same with the Apple TV 2020.

Apple TV 2020 price

The current Apple TV 4K starts at $179, which is a lot more money than most competing streaming devices. For example, the Roku Ultra, which supports 4K HDR content and comes with a voice remote, costs $99. And the Amazon Fire TV Cube, which has Alexa built in and can control your cable box, costs $119. Hopefully Apple lowers its pricing for the Apple TV 2020.

Apple TV 2020 specs

It appears the Apple TV 2020, in terms of what's changing, may be more about video games than streaming. The first Apple TV 2020 rumor we saw pointed to an overdue speed boost update, that would allow for a new processor. Signs suggests it could be either Apple's A12 or A13 Bionic chip, which are a part of the iPhone generations from 2019 and 2018. To put that in perspective, the most recent Apple TV uses A10 Fusion chip technology, which has been circulating since its 2016 debut in the iPhone 7.

Since the current processors are plenty fast for binge-watching Apple TV Plus shows, Netfix marathons and other live TV apps, this upgrade is probably meant to give the box more gaming prowess, as the Apple TV is one of the Apple Arcade platforms.

The latest rumor, which 9to5Mac pulled from prominent YouTubers, is that the Apple TV 2020 will come in 64GB and 128GB capacities, doubling the Apple TV 4K's 32GB and 64GB drives. Again, this is most likely for games, allowing for users to keep a larger library of titles on their Apple TV, and allow for even more complex games.

Apple TV 2020 tvOS new features

Apple's plans to upgrade tvOS this year were also leaked by the YouTubers that 9to5Mac covered. This update should include a new Kids Mode to be added to the Apple TV. This will allow parents to create a profile/account for a child, that they can manage using parental controls. It should roll out to the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K as well.

And, since this is an Apple operating system, expect the activity-tracking Screen Time functionality to come with the next tvOS. I can't wait to see how much time I spend watching YouTube on my TV.

Lastly, Apple wants to redesign the Apple TV Plus experience for "a greater focus on content," which sounds like Apple really wants to make us aware of how great its shows are.

Apple TV 2020 remote control

We'd love to see a new Apple TV remote that doesn't rely on the touchpad (which can be finicky for some) for navigation. And leaked iOS 14 code suggests a new Apple TV remote is coming. However, we don't if the new remote for the Apple TV 2020 will change the input method or not.