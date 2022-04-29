Amazon Prime is offering a survival horror classic for free — here’s how to claim

One of the most overlooked Amazon Prime member benefits is Prime Gaming. Amazon’s gaming hub gives Prime subscribers access to in-game content for dozens of popular games including GTA 5, Madden and Roblox. Even better each month Prime Gaming offers a selection of free games that are yours to keep once claimed.

Previous monthly line-ups have offered excellent titles like Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and Battlefield 5, but in May one of the best survival horror games of all time will be free for Amazon Prime members. Dead Space 2 will be available via Prime Gaming from May 1, and if you’ve never played it before, then you absolutely need to correct that as soon as possible.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Originally released in 2011, Dead Space 2 is, you’ve guessed it, the sequel to 2008’s Dead Space. The sci-fi horror game follows traumatized engineer Isaac Clarke as he must fight through hordes of hideous Necromorph creatures on a massive space station known as the Sprawl, all while trying to keep his sanity in check. The game is beloved for its tense atmosphere, visceral combat system and surprisingly human story.

The game enjoyed critical acclaim at launch and over the last decade its reputation has, if anything, improved. Dead Space 2 is now viewed as one of the finest survival horror games ever made. Its inclusion on Prime Gaming is also well-timed with a Dead Space remake currently in development and scheduled to launch in early 2023.

If horror isn’t really your thing, Prime Gaming is also offering five additional games in May that are a little lighter in tone. A free copy of The Curse of Monkey Island is arguably the second biggest Prime Gaming perk next month, and the line-up is rounded out by Out of Line, Mail Mole + & ‘Xpress Deliveries, Cat Quest, and Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King.

All of these games will be available to download on PC from May 1, but if you quickly head over to Prime Gaming now it’s not too late to claim April’s titles as well. This month’s line-up includes fantasy RPG The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Game of the Year Edition) and colorful shooter Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville.