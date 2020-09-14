AirPods Pro deal now just $199 — this is the lowest price ever

Update: Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $199 as well. This is the best price ever for Apple's earbuds.

One of the biggest retail holidays of the year — Amazon Prime Day — is expected to happen in October. However, if you can't wait till then to score some new earbuds, Staples has the best cheap AirPods deal of the year.

For a limited time, Staples has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $199. That's $50 off and the best AirPods Pro deal we've seen this year. (Staples briefly offered this price back in July). Amazon had them on sale for $219, but Amazon now has them on sale for $199 as well.

Between the two earbuds, we recommend the AirPods Pro. They're among the best wireless earbuds we've reviewed and they probably won't hit this price point till the holiday season.

The AirPods Pro sport a redesigned, compact form factor with three built-in microphones and six sensors. They're also fitted with Apple's H1 chip, so they connect to your iPhone or MacBook instantly.

As we note in our AirPods Pro review, we love their noise-cancelling performance, water resistance, and their Transparency mode, which lets you hear ambient noise when noise cancellation is turned on. I've been using these buds since their launch for just about everything. Whether I'm running errands or doing sprints on the track, they sound great and stay in place. I previously owned the Jabra Elite Active 65t, but those buds would constantly fall out when running. The AirPods Pro are my favorite workout earbuds and also my go-to buds for everyday use.

Both AirPods deals will last through September 19, but we suspect they'll sell out fast, so get them while you can.