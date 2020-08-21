AEW Dynamite live stream: Match card, start time and how to watch

AEW Dynamite live stream start time This week's AEW Dynamite episode starts at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 22).

Next week's episode airs on Thursday (Aug. 27) at 8 p.m. ET & PT.

Other scheduling changes: on Sept. 16, there will be a 1-hour Dynamite episode following the NBA game.

On the following night (Sept. 17), Dynamite will air at 8 p.m. ET & PT.

Thanks to the NBA & TNT, AEW Dynamite live streams will happen at some unusual times. And they're rewarding your loyalty (join The Dark Order) by giving us a pretty cool show on Saturday that features Orange Cassidy's first in-ring interview ever.

The most prominent match on this Saturday's AEW Dynamite is Cody defending the TNT Championship against Mr. Brodie Lee. Will the bleach blonde champ use this moment to be a bit coy and declare any ill will towards Vince McMahon, who Lee is clearly riffing on?

NBA live streams 2020: How to watch the playoffs

Baseball continues: MLB live streams 2020

The 61 best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

Elsewhere on the card, FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Hardwood (fresh out of their turn to be obvious baddies last week), will take on Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen).

There's also a 6-man tag between The Elite (Omega and The Bucks) vs The Dark Order's less-successful half of Reynolds, Silver and Angels. Darby Allin is also scheduled to have a match.

What's missing, obviously, is the AEW Women's Division. The company gets properly lambasted for the lack of time it gives to the women wrestlers, and that needs to change soon.

And while NXT TakeOver XXX live streams will be running against the 2nd hour of Dynamite, I'll be switching over to AEW if the Ladder Match on TakeOver airs in that hour, as I've got no interest in seeing the newly returned Velveteen Dream. Especially if the Orange Cassidy interview is in that hour.

Here's everything you need to watch the AEW Dynamite live streams:

AEW Dynamite card and predictions

Predicted winners are in bold.

Cody (c) vs Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship

(c) vs Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship Orange Cassidy's first-ever in-ring interview

Darby Allin in action against TBA opponent

The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) vs The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Alan Angels)

vs The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Alan Angels) FTR vs Private Party

How to watch AEW Dynamite live streams online with a VPN

While the TNT network is widely available on cable, there's a chance and quite affordable, there's a chance you won't be able to watch AEW where you are. So, you might want to check out a VPN.

The best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.View Deal

AEW Dynamite live streams in the US

TNT is on both of the Sling TV packages, Sling Orange and Sling Blue. We rank Sling as one of the best streaming services not just for its low entry price and high customization but also for its new 1-year price lock guarantee.

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial so you can check out the streaming service before committing. The Sling Blue package includes Discovery and 50+ other top channels, like NBC and Fox (in certain regions) and AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, Syfy, TNT and USA. View Deal

AEW Dynamite live streams in the UK

Those in the UK watch AEW Dynamite online with Fite TV as a part of Fite TV's AEW Plus subscription, which grants access to past and live episodes of the wrestling show.

Americans abroad in the UK who already pay for a streaming service such as Sling TV should check out a VPN such as ExpressVPN, to tune in live and not miss a moment — and not need to buy another streaming service.