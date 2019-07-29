Act Fast: Take $20 Off 2019 Apple AirPods

Apple's new AirPods (2019) are among the most popular headphones on the market. They offer great sound, an amazing fit, and hands-free Siri support.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple AirPods (2019) on sale for $144.99. That's $14 off and one of the best deals we've seen for Apple's stylish headphones.

The 2019 AirPods look exactly like their predecessors, but they now feature an H1 chip which allows them to connect to your Apple gear twice as fast as the original AirPods. This is especially helpful for people who like switching between devices. For instance, switching between the iPhone XS Max and our MacBook Pro took just 2.8 seconds, whereas the the older AirPods took 4.3 seconds.

In addition to the new H1 chip, the new AirPods also feature hands-free Siri support. That means that instead of tapping out your Siri requests on the AirPods' stems, you can simply say, "Hey Siri," and launch the ubiquitous digital assistant.

In terms of battery life, the AirPods 2 can last 5 hours on a charge. And thanks to the H1 chip, the company also says the Pods deliver 50 percent more talk time.

Alternatively, Amazon has the AirPods (2019) with the Wireless Charging Case for $179. That's $20 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for these AirPods.

The wireless charging case makes it easy for you to charge your AirPods as they can now be charged via any Qi-compatible charging mat.