Act Fast: Galaxy S10 Plus Now $300 Off

We're just days away from the Galaxy Note 10's launch at Samsung's Unpacked event. For bargain shoppers, that means big discounts on Samsung's previous-gen phones.

Currently, Amazon has the 128GB model unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 on sale for $734. That's $165 off its $899 list price and the best price we could find for this Samsung flagship. Want more storage and a bigger screen? The Galaxy S10+ with 512GB is now nearly $300 off.

This is one of the best Galaxy S10 deals we've seen all year.

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB): was $899 now $734 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Galaxy S10 packs a gorgeous Infinity-O display, speedy performance, and long-lasting battery. Now at $165 off, it's an even greater value.



The phone features a 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. With 128GB of storage, this phone offers ample room for apps, photos, video clips and more.

In our Samsung Galaxy S10 review, we were impressed by its gorgeous Infinity-O display, solid battery with Wireless PowerShare, and blazing fast performance. Though facial recognition could be better, we gave the S10 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and named it Editor's Choice.

As an alternative, Amazon offers the 512GB unlocked Galaxy S10 Plus for $952 ($298 off). It packs a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display and a Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy S10's unique bezel-less Infinity-O display has a front-facing camera, and its hole-punch cutout design is less distracting than the notch found on other smartphones.

The Galaxy S10 earned an A+ for a virtually perfect display. It broke DisplayMate's records for display brightness, color accuracy, image contrast, and more.

In our lab, the Galaxy S10's AMOLED display covered 208.2 percent of the sRGB color gamut and notched a 0.38 Delta-E rating for color accuracy. The panel hit a peak brightness of 611 nits which is nearly as bright as the Galay S10 Plus (625 nits).

By comparison, the Google Pixel 3's display is ultra-dim with a measly 362 nits of brightness.

Our battery test continuously navigated the web over 4G LTE and the S10's 3,400mAh battery lasted 10 hours an 19 minutes. The S10 Plus lasted an even longer 12:35.

The S10's Wireless PowerShare also comes in handy. It enables the phone to double a wireless charging pad to power up any Qi-compatible device. We charged a Samsung Galaxy Watch using Wireless PowerShare and it worked fast and seamlessly.

If you're due for an upgrade and want a performance boost you can feel, the Galaxy S10 is worth considering.

These Galaxy S10 deals won't last long so act fast to grab one of the best Android phones you can get for below retail price.