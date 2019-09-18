Act Fast: Bose QC 35 Now $125 Off

The Bose QC 35 are among the best headphones out there. Yes, the new Bose 700 have replaced them, but the QC 35 are still a solid buy, especially now at their new low price.

Today only, Rakuten has the Bose QC 35 Headphones on sale for $224.95 via coupon "PRO40". That's $125 cheaper than Bose's and Amazon's direct price. It's also $75 cheaper than the last Bose QC 35 deal we saw last month and the cheapest they've ever been. (There's a chance we may not see this price again till Black Friday 2019).

The Editor's Choice QC 35 II headphones sit at the top of the headphone chain with above average audio, style, and a 20-hour battery life. Today only, you can get them now for $224.95 via coupon "PRO40". View Deal

The Editor's Choice Bose QC 35 II are superb on every level. They offer excellent active noise cancellation, great audio quality, a comfy design, and 22-hour battery life. The headphones are also Alexa-enabled, which means they can give you hands-free access to music, news, and more.

The headphones use a set of microphones and proprietary algorithms to block out the world around you. We tested their noise cancellation tech during a subway ride in New York and we couldn't hear anything besides our music.

They're usually $50 off on major holidays, which makes today's deal an incredibly great offer. Rakuten's coupon expires Sept. 18 at 11:59pm.