4th of July sale gets you a free Echo Dot with Fire TV

The holiday weekend is fast approaching, which means 4th of July sales are getting better by the hour. Amazon, for instance, has one of the best sales of the moment.

Currently at Amazon, buy any Amazon Fire TV from $119 and get a free Echo Dot via coupon code "FTVEDOT21". That's one of the best TV deals we've seen this year. You'll have to manually add the TV and Echo Dot to your cart and then enter the coupon code during the final checkout page. The deal is valid with the 3rd-gen Echo Dot only. Best Buy offers the same discount.

Not sure which Fire TV to get? Amazon has the Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for $399.99, which is $100 off its regular price. This is the 2021 model and it features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, three HDMI ports, and access to hundreds of apps like Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Netflix. (Don't forget to add the Echo Dot to your cart and use coupon "FTVEDOT21" at the final checkout stage).

Meanwhile, if you want the biggest Fire TV possible, Best Buy has the Insignia 70-inch F30 4K Fire TV on sale for $649.99. Again, you'll get a free Echo Dot with your TV purchase, so you'll save $50 on the TV and $40 on the Echo Dot. (Best Buy automatically adds the Echo Dot to your cart).

This promo ends July 23 at 2:59 am ET at both Amazon and Best Buy.