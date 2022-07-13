3 huge Prime Day mattress deals you won’t find on Amazon

We’re now on day two of this year’s Prime Day mattress deals and there are some fairly decent discounts to be had at Amazon. However we’ve found three offers elsewhere that even the biggest retailer in the world can’t beat. The mattresses in question? The Nectar, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, and the Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte Mattress.

The Nectar is one of the best mattresses in America for all types of sleeper, followed closely by the DreamCloud - a stunning hybrid designed to offer proper back support. The Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte is the cheapest of the three, and Mattress Firm has come out swinging today with a massive 60% discount on this popular memory foam mattress, with a queen size reduced to $399 (was $999) (opens in new tab) thanks to its epic Prime Time deal.

So if you’ve been scouring the Prime Day deals and are yet to find a mattress you like at a price you can afford, we highly recommend these three for all sleepers…

(opens in new tab) 1. Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte Mattress: from $799 $319 at Mattress Firm (opens in new tab)

Save up to $840 - Mattress Firm is selling a queen size Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte Mattress for just $399 (was $999), saving you $600 - that’s $100 more than the discount it offered in the 4th of July mattress sales. This limited edition Serta punches above its weight with materials designed to relieve pressure across your body, to keep you cool during sleep and to offer contouring whether you’re lying on your side, back or stomach. You won’t find a better queen size all-foam mattress than this on sale at Amazon today, so we’d move fast if you want to make a big difference to your sleep comfort for less than $400.

(opens in new tab) 2. Nectar Mattress: from $499 $399 at Nectar Sleep (opens in new tab)

Save up to $599 - After extensive testing of both the US and UK models, we highly rate the Nectar Mattress for most body types and sleeping positions. It’s good at regulating temperature (though it isn’t a proper cooling mattress (opens in new tab)) and it strikes a magic balance between firm support and comfy contouring - you sink in a bit, but not so much that your spine is out of alignment in any sleeping position. The Nectar Mattress is sold at Amazon for the same price - $799 for a queen - but Nectar Sleep will give you up to $499 of free bedding when buying direct. The Nectar is excellent value for the lower price anyway, but throw in $499 of free pillows, sheets and a protector and it’s hard to turn down. Especially with a 365-night trial and forever warranty.

(opens in new tab) 3. DreamCloud Mattress: from $799 $599 at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Save up to $799 - Like its stablemate Nectar Sleep, DreamCloud has gone all-out this Prime Day with $200 off the Luxury Hybrid Mattress and up to $599 of free bedding, giving you a bigger saving than you’ll find on the Nectar. However the Nectar is the cheaper of the two, but even then it doesn’t compare to the rock-bottom price of the Serta (you don’t get free gifts with that one though). In our DreamCloud Mattress review (opens in new tab) we praised its back support, motion isolation and ability to keep hot sleepers cool, and how it’s well made for the more reasonable price for a premium hybrid bed. Again you’ll get a year’s trial and a lifetime warranty on this one.

Prime Day isn’t just about mattresses as you can grab some brilliant savings on a range of bedding, from pillows and duvets to bed sheet bundles and mattress protectors.

If your bed has seen better days yet you have a small budget for upgrading, take a look at our guide to this year’s best cheap mattresses for all types of sleeper. You could also invest in a good quality mattress topper to instantly transform the feel, support and comfort of your existing mattress for less.