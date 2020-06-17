2020 RBC Heritage live streams, dates and tee times: How to watch PGA Tour online

2020 RBC Heritage TV schedule, tee times The 2020 RBC Heritage coverage kicks off Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern and goes to 6 p.m. Friday has the same schedule, while Saturday and Sunday are split between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the Golf Channel and 3 p.m. onward on CBS.

The next leg of the PGA Tour continues: 2020 RBC Heritage live streams start tomorrow! These four days of golf bring the lads to the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

It should be just as competitive as last weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge, as most of the big names are in the mix. But while top-ranked Rory McIlroy (seen above) is in the pack looking for a win, he's not the odds-on-favorite.

New TV shows: What to watch this month

The best streaming services

According to Bleacher Report, Justin Thomas is at +1000, a notch higher than McIlroy (+1200). Heavy-hitting Bryson DeChambeau (+1400) is next in the pecking order, followed by Jon Rahm (+1800) and Xander Schauffele (+2200).

Schauffele's strong, but ultimately unsuccessful performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge should give him enough motivation to do well. Speaking of the Schwab Challenge, its winner Daniel Berger (+3500), and runner-up Collin Morikawa (+2200) are also set to hit the links at Hilton Head.

Here's everything you need to watch 2020 RBC Heritage live streams this weekend:

How to watch the 2020 RBC Heritage online with a VPN

CBS and the Golf Channel aren't everywhere, so I get that Americans abroad may have trouble finding RBC Heritage live streams. Watching these four days of gold with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch the 2020 RBC Heritage in the US

American cable subscribers and cord-cutters alike can get a RBC Heritage live stream, as its channels are widely available. The event's coverage is spread across Golf Channel and CBS, with the former picking up all of the action before CBS swoops in to assist on later weekend coverage.

The Golf Channel is available on multiple live TV streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo TV. CBS is available on both of those services, as well as its standalone CBS All Access service.

Hulu + Live TV isn't just a great place to stream the Golf Channel and CBS. It's got more than 65 channels, including ABC, Fox and NBC, plus major networks such as ESPN, Bravo, CNN, FX, Syfy and TBS. On top of that, you get regular Hulu, which comes with a vast library of movies and TV shows as well as award-winning originals like The Handmaid's Tale. View Deal

Fubo.TV : Sports fans — now that sports are slowly coming back — should check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to both of the aforementioned channels — CBS and Golf Channel — it's also got on demand movies, so you're not just watching sports.View Deal

Those who don't need the early rounds coverage, and want to focus on the decisive end-game holes should look at CBS All Access offers a free 7-day trial when you sign up for one of the plans. The basic tier is $5.99 per month and streams limited commercials. The ad-free plan is $9.99 per month. If you sign up for an annual plan, you get 15% off.View Deal

How to watch the 2020 RBC Heritage in the UK

In the UK, the RBC Heritage is on Sky Sports Golf. If you don't have a Sky Sports subscription, you can opt for a Now TV Sports pass, which costs £8.99 per day.

2020 RBC Heritage tee times

We've collected some of the more noteworthy Round 1 tee times below. A full list can be found at the PGA Tour's official website.