I'm only looking for fiberglass-free mattress deals this Presidents' Day — here's why

Three reasons to shop the fiberglass-free mattress deals this Presidents' Day, including one under $500
I'm always looking out for the latest sleep trends, and recently I've noticed that fiberglass-free mattresses are skyrocketing in popularity. Many of the top sleep brands are shouting from the rooftops that their beds contain zero fiberglass, but why are fiberglass-free mattresses so popular right now? And why should you buy one in the Presidents' Day sales?
Many high-quality mattresses today are fiberglass-free, including the Saatva Classic, which tops this year's best mattress guide. In fact, a lot of major mattress brands — including Saatva, Helix, and Avocado — proudly shun the use of fiberglass in their beds.
So, why are so many mattress brands deciding not to use fiberglass? Here are the top three reasons I would buy a fiberglass-free mattress, plus the top three fiberglass-free Presidents' Day mattress deals to shop right now — including one under $500 for a queen.
What is fiberglass in mattresses?
Fiberglass is a synthetic composite material (it resembles translucent cotton candy) that can be woven into mattress covers and mattress foam. While a lot of the best mattresses in a box do not use fiberglass anymore, many beds still do as it provides a cheap way to prevent a fire outbreak.
While fiberglass acts a cost-effective flame retardant to protect mattresses (which are extremely flammable) it does come with some risks. While it is perfectly safe when buried inside your mattress, it can be hazardous if your mattress gets damaged and you're exposed to it.
Fiberglass can cause severe skin irritation and has even been linked to inflammatory respiratory conditions such as bronchitis and lung disease. A fiberglass outbreak can also hurt your wallet — you'd need to hire a professional cleaning service to rid your home of escaped fiberglass as it gets everywhere.
While fiberglass is still common in the mattress industry as it's a cheap way to meet fire safety standards, many mattress brands are finding alternative flame barriers to prevent the risks that fiberglass poses.
A fiberglass-free mattress contains no fiberglass and instead uses a safer flame barrier, such as chemical-free Rayon fiber, thistle and organic wool. If you're wondering if your bed contains fiberglass, check out our guide on how to know if your mattress has fiberglass inside.
3 reasons to buy a fiberglass-free mattress
1. They provide a cleaner, greener, and safer sleep
The most obvious reason to buy a fiberglass-free mattress is safety. If a mattress ditches fiberglass for a non-toxic flame barrier like organic wool, it's likely that the brand is prioritising the health and safety of customers, not to mention the environment.
Many fiberglass-free mattresses also use natural, premium materials, with every bed in our best organic mattress guide being fiberglass-free.
2. They indicate better quality
A lot of the best luxury mattresses don't use fiberglass, with many high-end brands using their fiberglass-free status as a signal that their mattress is of premium quality. Many fiberglass-free mattresses also hold various certifications and accolades, such as the Global Organic Textile Standard, the Greenguard Gold, and OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certifications.
The Saatva Classic, which is the best hybrid mattress on the market, is also fiberglass-free and holds the title of the America's best-selling online luxury innerspring bed.
3. They can be affordable
Why is fiberglass still being used in some mattresses? The main reason is that it's cheap, but there are plenty of budget-friendly brands that make fiberglass-free mattress for under $500 for a queen.
In fact, some brands that make the best cheap mattresses on the market, such as Zinus and Sweetnight, have now ditched fiberglass entirely.
The top 3 fiberglass-free mattresses to buy this Presidents' Day
1. Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,399 $999 at Saatva
Read our glowing Saatva Classic mattress review and you'll see why this is the mattress we always recommend if you're looking for the best pillow-top mattresses. Saatva uses thistle and organic New Zealand wool instead of fiberglass in all its luxury beds, and the Classic is no exception. Right now, there's a Saatva Presidents’ Day mattress sale that takes $400 off all sizes of the classic, reducing a queen to $1,699 (was $2,099). This is one of the better Saatva mattress sales we see on the Classic, and you'll get generous extras, too: a one-year sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free mattress installation and old mattress removal.
2. Leesa Studio Mattress: was from $549 $384 at Leesa
It's one of Leesa's cheapest beds, yet we found the Leesa Studio to deliver pressure relief comparable to that of Tempur-Pedic mattresses during our Leesa Studio mattress hands-on review. After a long stretch of 20% and 25% discount, Leesa's Presidents' Day sale is now here and drops a queen to $559 (was $799). Extras include a 100-nigth sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.
3. Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: was from $399 $249 at Zinus
The Zinus Green Tea is one of the best mattress for side sleepers (not to mention the cheapest) Our testers for the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress review praised the comfort it offers side sleepers at such a low price, with a queen now under $500 at just $379 (was $599). Also, you can enjoy a 100-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty.
