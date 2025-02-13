Should you buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress in the Presidents' Day sales? I tested it — here's my take

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress is discounted as part of this year's Presidents' Day sales — but does that mean you should buy it? You can buy a queen Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress for $2,099 at Tempur-Pedic (was $2,199.) It's still a splurge, but it's not often we see current Tempur-Pedic mattresses on sale outside of major holidays. Plus, it comes with $300 worth of free accessories.

I slept on a Tempur-Adapt Mattress and believe there's a lot to like about it, particularly if you're a back sleeper, deal with sore joints, or share a bed. However, Tempur-Pedic is known for producing some of the best mattresses in the world, and that's reflected in the cost.

That said, you shouldn't buy a mattress based on brand recognition and price alone — look for something that suits your unique sleep needs and fits well within your budget. If you're thinking of buying a Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt in this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales, here's what you should know...

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress: was from $1,699 now from $1,599 + $300 in free accessories at Tempur-Pedic

As an entry-level model, the Tempur-Adapt receives the lowest discount — all sizes are just $100 to $200 off, with a queen going for $2,099 (was $2,199). However, it's not often we see this model on sale, and the $300 worth of free accessories makes it a more appealing deal. (Add qualifying items to your cart, then apply code 300FREE at checkout.) This Tempur-Pedic Presidents' Day sale comes with free White Glove Delivery, a 90-night trial, and a 10-year warranty.

What it feels like to sleep on a Tempur-Adapt Mattress

I slept on a twin Tempur-Adapt Mattress for three weeks in January 2023. I'll be giving a summary of my experience here, but for the finer details, you can read my full Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress review.

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt is an 11" mattress comprising a top layer of conforming Tempur Material, a transitional layer of denser Tempur Material, and an 8" polyfoam core for stability. It's also available as a hybrid, which swaps the polyfoam core for a bed of spring coils.

(Tempur-Pedic refreshed its Tempur-Adapt lineup last summer, but the entry-level Tempur-Adapt only saw a change to its comfort layer, which the brand says offers deeper pressure relief. Check out my hands-on review of the new Tempur-Adapt for more information on that.)

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Tempur-Pedic rates its Tempur-Adapt Mattress as medium, but my fellow testers and I found it slightly firmer, collectively rating it 7.5 out of 10 (medium-firm) on the firmness scale.

We found it best for back sleeping, as it evenly distributed our weight to provide balanced support and pressure relief. (Although I'm not typically a back sleeper, resting in that position on the Tempur-Adapt soothed my lower back pain.) Stomach sleepers also found it comfortable, as the top comfort layer cradled their hips and torso without them dipping too low.

Side sleeping received mixed reviews from our testers, with some finding it too firm at the shoulders or too soft along the hips. It took me about two weeks to break in the Tempur-Adapt before I could rest comfortably on my side. (Dedicated side sleepers may want to take a look at our guide to the best mattresses for side sleepers.)

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

Tempur Material responds slowly to pressure. When we removed a 50lb kettlebell from the center of the bed, the surface took about 20 seconds to snap back into place. Despite this slow response, my fellow testers and I had no difficulty changing positions, which is often an issue with "gooey" memory foam mattresses.

Heat retention is another common issue with dense memory foam, and unfortunately, that was my experience with the Tempur-Adapt. Despite testing this mattress in the middle of winter, I could not escape those dreaded night sweats, even after switching from a comforter to a lighter quilt. If you're a hot sleeper, I recommend either upgrading to a Tempur-Breeze Mattress or exploring our best cooling mattresses guide.

One area the Tempur-Adapt does excel in is motion isolation. Our objective tests showed how effectively Tempur Material eats up movement. If you share with a restless partner or an overzealous pet, you're unlikely to notice them fidgeting or getting in and out of bed.

(Image credit: Future/Alison Barretta)

Edge support is passable — but memory foam mattresses aren't known for their sturdy sides and corners, minus a few outliers. Opting for the Tempur-Adapt Hybrid should help with this issue, especially if you rely on stable edges for sitting when getting up and down.

Since it's not a mattress in a box, I was able to sleep on my Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress right away. It arrived flat and was delivered straight to my bedroom with free White Glove Delivery. (I also had my previous mattress removed free of charge.) Since it wasn't compressed and boxed for months, there was no sagging or obvious off-gassing smell.

3 reasons to buy the Tempur-Adapt this Presidents' Day

1. You're a back and/or stomach sleeper

The medium-firm surface of the Tempur-Adapt suited our back and front sleepers, who felt well-supported. However, it's not lacking in pressure relief — if you have a sore back or achy joints, you'll appreciate the comforting hug of Tempur Material.

2. You share a bed with a restless partner or an active pet

Tempur Material dampens movement very well. Switching to a Tempur-Adapt Mattress may help you avoid sleep divorce or make you think twice about kicking Fido out of bed. Split king sizes are also available.

3. Tempur-Pedic mattresses don't go on sale often

Tempur-Pedic mattress sales are rare outside of major holidays. Your next chance to save on a Tempur-Adapt mattress might not be until Memorial Day in May. If you need a new mattress sooner rather than later, don't let this deal pass you by.

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

3 reasons not to buy the Tempur-Adapt this Presidents' Day

1. You're a dedicated side sleeper

Reactions were mixed among our side sleepers — some found the Tempur-Adapt too firm along the shoulders while others claimed their hips sank too low. Although I eventually found it comfortable for side sleeping, the Tempur-Adapt wouldn't be my first choice. Try the Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress instead.

2. You regularly overheat at night

The Tempur-Adapt Mattress holds heat, which led to several nights of waking up in a sweaty rage. Steer clear of this one if you deal with hot flashes or night sweats. The Saatva Contour5 Mattress is an all-foam luxury mattress that does a much better job of regulating temperature.

3. You want a longer sleep trial and warranty period

The Tempur-Adapt Mattress comes with a 90-night trial and a 10-year warranty. Those are within the industry average but weak coming from a luxury brand. You can spend much less for a Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress and get a one-year risk-free trial and a lifetime warranty in return.

Where to find Tempur-Pedic Presidents' Day mattress deals

You can find Tempur-Pedic mattresses at third-party retailers including Amazon, Pottery Barn, Raymour & Flanigan, and Mattress Firm (which was recently acquired by Tempur-Sealy).

However, your best bet for Presidents' Day savings is to buy directly from Tempur-Pedic. In addition to cutting $100 to $200 off the Tempur-Adapt, Tempur-Pedic also offering $300 worth of free bed accessories. Add the qualifying accessories to your cart, then apply code 300FREE at checkout.