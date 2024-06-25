I tested the new Tempur-Adapt mattresses and discovered Tempur-Pedic's most well-balanced bed yet

In March 2024, Tempur-Pedic unveiled its all-new Tempur-Adapt mattresses. With this revamped lineup, the brand promises Tempur's most exceptional pressure relief yet with updates to its world-famous Tempur Material. There's also a new LuxeAdapt Hybrid for sleepers craving a more responsive feel to complement Tempur's signature body-hugging comfort.

As a mattress tester and sleep nerd, I jumped at the chance to check out these updated beds firsthand. Tempur-Pedic invited me to experience its new Tempur-Adapt lineup at a couple of its Philadelphia-area retail stores. Here, I'll be sharing my first impressions, along with my interview with Tempur-Pedic's Vice President of Brand Management, who shared further details on what shoppers can expect from the newest additions to the Tempur-Pedic family.

Tempur-Pedic is known for making some of the best beds in the world, several of which rank highly in our best mattress buying guides - but they don't come cheap. Notably, the new Tempur-Adapt mattresses cost the same as the previous versions, and you'll be able to save some cash during the upcoming 4th of July mattress sales, too. All Tempur-Pedic mattresses come with a 10-year warranty, a 90-night trial, and free White Glove Delivery.

New Tempur-Adapt Mattresses: Hands-On

I'm fortunate to live in proximity to several Tempur-Pedic retail locations. For this assignment, I visited Tempur-Pedic Stores in Center City Philadelphia, and the nearby suburb of Warrington, PA.

The typical Tempur-Pedic Store experience goes as follows: you'll chat with a Tempur-Pedic Sleep Consultant about your primary sleep concerns. From there, you'll be invited to try three beds based on the Sleep Consultant's recommendation. For the sake of this article, I deviated from this process as I was keen to try every new Tempur-Adapt mattress possible.

Here's a brief rundown of each mattress in the updated Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt lineup based on my hands-on testing. Starting prices are from list based on the smallest size on offer, but you'll be able to find them for less during occasional Tempur-Pedic mattress sales.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress from $1,699 Summary: The design of the new entry-level Tempur-Adapt mattress doesn't deviate too much from the previous iteration. The only major change here is the retooled Tempur Material, which the brand claims offers more pressure relief. Otherwise, the construction remains the same with an 11" profile and a non-removable cover. My thoughts: I reviewed the last-gen Tempur-Adapt mattress and don't find the update to be all that much different. I still recommend the Tempur-Adapt for average to heavyweight back sleepers who want excellent pressure relief. Strict side sleepers won't find it contouring enough for their shoulders, while stomach sleepers may appreciate the extra support from the coils in the Medium Hybrid version.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt ProAdapt Mattress from $2,899 Summary: The ProAdapt still offers the most variety among the Tempur-Adapt lineup with four firmness options. The biggest change here is the addition of ventilated Tempur Material for better airflow and increased pressure relief. The soft and medium hybrid versions include layers of ventilated Tempur Material and Advanced Relief Material. The medium and firm versions combine Tempur's new Ventilated Advanced Relief Material with a comfort layer of Tempur Material. It's wrapped in a removable, machine-washable cover. My thoughts: The ProAdapt Medium Hybrid struck that keen balance of comfort and support that the best side sleeper mattresses have while the ProAdapt Firm hit the right notes for back and stomach sleeping. Side sleepers under 130lbs should get on well with the ProAdapt Soft – I found it exquisitely plush but I need a little more support underneath my hips, where I carry most of my weight. Unsurprisingly, the ProAdapt Medium Hybrid boasted the sturdiest edges because of its coils, although I also felt well-supported when sitting on the sides of the ProAdapt Firm. I didn't have a chance to try the ProAdapt Medium, but I believe it'll satisfy average to heavyweight back sleepers who want deeper contouring than the Tempur-Adapt provides.

Tempur-Pedic TempurAdapt LuxeAdapt Mattress from $3,799 Summary: The LuxeAdapt underwent the biggest transformation. It shares much of the ProAdapt's design but adds a 5-zone ergonomic support layer for targeted relief and proper alignment. Like the previous LuxeAdapt, it's available in soft and firm, but now there's also a medium hybrid version that swaps the ergonomic support layer for 1,300-plus double-stacked coils. It's wrapped in a removable, machine-washable cover. My thoughts: The LuxeAdapt Firm was the first of the new Tempur-Adapt mattresses I tested and it simply couldn't be beaten. The ergonomic layer complemented the deep sink of Tempur Material by adding sufficient support and ease of movement. Whether I settled onto my back, front, or even my side, it comfortably hugged my body. Yes, it was firm, but it offered the right amount of give and support regardless of my sleep position. I think this may be the most well-balanced mattress Tempur-Pedic has ever made. I found the LuxeAdapt Hybrid comfortable for back and front sleeping, but the double-stacked coils were a little less forgiving when side sleeping. Like the Tempur-Adapt Medium there wasn't enough give underneath my shoulders; however, I think larger side sleepers may not have that problem. Naturally, this has the strongest edge support out of the entire lineup. I benefitted from the ergonomic support layer when side sleeping on the LuxeAdapt Soft, but ultimately it just wasn't supportive enough for my hips. I did prefer it to the ProAdapt Soft but I think smaller-framed side sleepers will like the LuxeAdapt Soft best.

How I tested the new Tempur-Adapt mattresses

I spent at least five minutes with each mattress. During that time, I lay in various positions and sat on the sides and corners to gauge edge support. The mattresses weren't covered in sheets, although the Tempur-Pedic associates on-site paired me with pillows they felt worked best for my typical sleep style. Each time, I was instructed to take eight deep breaths to allow my body time to sink into the surface.

All of my experiences are first impressions. In the coming months, we'll be sharing in-depth reviews of these mattresses based on objective tests and real-world use.

New Tempur-Adapt Mattresses: Behind The Scenes

In addition to trying the new Tempur-Adapt mattresses hands-on, I wanted to gain a deeper understanding of the changes Tempur-Pedic made to its most popular collection.

Jill Johnson, Vice President of Tempur-Pedic Brand Management, spoke to me via email about how the latest iteration of the Tempur-Adapt lineup improves upon its predecessors. She also shared some details about other new Tempur-Pedic products coming soon.

Jill Johnson Vice President of Tempur-Pedic Brand Management Jill has been with Tempur Sealy since 2010 serving in a wide range of roles within product development and marketing. Currently, she oversees brand and product strategy. Jill holds a Bachelor of Science in materials engineering and an MBA from the University of Kentucky. Her favorite Tempur-Pedic product is the ActiveBreeze: "I surprisingly love the bed warming feature and use the level 1 cooling through the night. I miss it so much when I travel."

Note that this interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What was the motivation behind revamping the Tempur-Adapt lineup? "We’re always looking for ways to innovate and improve. Thanks to our continuous research and testing, we are able to bring new technologies and advancements into our mattress series. "This all-new Tempur-Adapt collection delivers more body-conforming pressure relief than ever before. This next-generation technology combines the latest advancements in our one-of-a-kind, infinitely adaptable Tempur-Material with proprietary material and ergonomic innovations."

Were these changes inspired by consumer and reviewer feedback? "We know that consumers are always looking for innovations and sleep solutions that address their needs and pain points, which is why we always strive to roll out products that are designed to help alleviate sleep-related issues. Aches and pains are among consumers' top complaints about sleep. "Our Tempur Material has addressed these concerns for years and our ability to innovate and layer in new technologies continues to keep our customers satisfied and allows them to get the best night's sleep. "We also know that consumers are looking for the option to customize [their mattresses]. By adding the Hybrid model to the LuxeAdapt series, we can provide another option for those looking for that balance of pressure relief and support."

For the first time ever, the Tempur-Adapt LuxeAdapt is available as a hybrid. It adds 1,300 double-stacked innersprings and a specialty Hybrid Material for better ease of movement. (Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

Which new feature for each Tempur-Adapt model do you want to highlight? "The Tempur-Adapt series features the latest advancements in Tempur Material for even more exceptional pressure relief to help reduce aches and pains. "For the ProAdapt series, we added a layer of our Advanced Pressure Relief Material, which incorporates more molecular cells per inch to more precisely adapt to the unique contours of the body.

We’re always looking for ways to innovate and improve. This all-new Tempur-Adapt collection delivers more body-conforming pressure relief than ever before. Jill Johnson

"The new LuxeAdapt series has an expertly engineered five-zoned ergonomic support layer made with specially contoured foam, enabling the mattress to adapt to your body better. The larger zone under your lower back helps to keep your spine naturally supported. The smaller zones are designed for the hips and shoulders, cradling pressure points for targeted support and personalized comfort.

"In addition to that, for the first time ever, we are rolling out a LuxeAdapt Hybrid, which includes over 1,300 premium, double-stacked innersprings and a proprietary hybrid material made by our Tempur-Pedic scientists."

The ActiveBreeze smart bed combines Tempur Material with Tempur-Pedic's patented ActiveAir Technology, which helps push warm or cool air evenly across the surface. (Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

What's next for Tempur-Pedic as far as new product releases? "Right now, we are planning to roll out the latest iterations of the Breeze and Adapt pillows, featuring the newest technologies you’ll see reflected within the mattresses. Those will launch in July 2024. "Our other latest sleep system that we are currently rolling out is the ActiveBreeze mattress, which is the epitome of sleep personalization and our most advanced sleep climate solution to date. The technology within the ActiveBreeze comes with years of testing and research and is designed to address nearly every sleep-related issue consumers face. It is also the first smart climate bed utilizing the Sleeptracker AI advanced coaching algorithm to connect sleep quality with sleep climate. "We’re always challenging ourselves to meet consumers' ever-changing needs. We are hyper-focused on ensuring that our customers can achieve their best night's sleep, night after night, and that will always be our number one goal."

Special thanks to Vice President of Tempur-Pedic Brand Management Jill Johnson, Tempur-Pedic Mid-Atlantic Director Chanda Reed, and manager of the Tempur-Pedic Store Warrington Una Eitzen for their time and expertise.