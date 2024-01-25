Saatva vs Tempur-Pedic: Which is the best mattress topper for you?

Investing in a quality mattress topper is an excellent way to sample the luxurious comfort of some of the best mattresses money can buy, but at a fraction of the price. Two of the world's leading sleep brands are unsurprisingly behind some of the highest-rated toppers we've tested: Saatva and Tempur-Pedic. But how do you choose between them? That's where our Saatva vs Tempur-Pedic bed topper comparison comes in, and we're specifically focusing on the Saatva Graphite Topper and the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt.

We recommend the Tempur-Adapt Topper as the best mattress topper for most people thanks to its deep pressure relief and overall luxe feel. However, hot on Tempur’s heels is the Saatva Graphite, which boasts body contouring support that soothes and relieves back pain. But which mattress topper is best for you?

In this Saatva Graphite vs Tempur-Adapt mattress comparison piece, we explore the key differences between the two memory foam mattress toppers, including price, design, firmness and support, to help guide you towards the best mattress topper for your sleep needs.

Mattress toppers of this caliber don’t come cheap, with a queen size Satva Graphite topper costing $445 at Saatva. However, right now you can buy a queen size Tempur-Adapt topper from $251 (was $419), thanks to an early 40% off Presidents’ Day mattress sale . Before you buy, let’s take a closer look at how these two toppers compare so that you can choose the right one for you.

Saatva Graphite vs Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper: Specs

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Graphite Topper TEMPUR-Adapt® Topper Type: Memory foam Memory foam Materials: Graphite-infused memory foam Tempur Material memory foam Firmness: 6/10 (medium) 5.5 Depth: 3" 3" Trial period: 180 nights None Warranty: 1 year 10 years Price: From $319 From $325

Saatva Graphite vs Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper: Price

A queen size Tempur-Adapt topper is $251, thanks to a 40% off sale

A queen size Saatva Graphite topper is $445

Saatva offers a one year warranty while Tempur-Adapt's is 10 years

At full MSRP, there's only a $6 difference between a twin-size Saatva Graphite and a twin-size Tempur Adapt, with the latter coming in slightly cheaper. However, the price difference expands when taking into account evergreen discounts.

While the Saatva Graphite seems to be stuck at its full retail price of $325 for a twin – Saatva mattress sales are usually focused on mattresses worth over $1,000 – a 40% off discount is usually applied to a Tempur-Adapt in the Tempur-Pedic mattress deals, with a twin often reduced from $319 to $191.

Saatva's extras are much better than Tempur-Pedic's, with the Saatva Graphite coming with a 180-night sleep trial, a one year warranty and free shipping. The Tempur-Adapt, however, has no sleep trial and is non-refundable. However, it does come with free shipping, and, at 10 years, the warranty lasts longer.

Saatva Graphite vs Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper: Design

Both the Saatva Graphite and the Tempur-Adapt Topper is 3" deep

The Tempur-Adapt topper is machine washable — the Saatva isn't

The Saatva topper is graphite-infused, Tempur-Adapt's is NASA developed

Both the Saatva Graphite and Tempur-Adapt are 3" memory foam toppers. However, there are some key differences between the two in terms of design. As we explain in our Saatva Graphite mattress topper review, this model is filled with a single layer of graphite-infused memory foam (which is CertiPUR-US certified) and is wrapped in a breathable organic cotton cover and is designed to prevent bacterial growth and mold. However, it is not removable and can't be machine washed, which is a drawback if you want to keep your topper extra clean.

There are four elasticated bands on the Saatva Graphite, which are found on each corner to help the topper stay anchored to your bed when moving around.

While creating our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review we discovered that it comes with elasticated bands to help it stay in place. On the other hand, the Tempur-Adapt's memory foam isn't infused with any substance, but it is made from Tempur-Pedic's very own NASA-developed Tempur-Material for a distinctive luxury feel. Unlike Saatva's Graphite topper, this cover can be removed and is machine-washable.

Saatva Graphite vs Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper: Firmness

The Saatva Graphite mattress topper is a 6/10 for firmness

Side sleepers will appreciate the ultra-plush Tempur-Adapt topper

Tempur-Adapt topper may be too soft for heavier bodies

(Image credit: Saatva)

When testing the Saatva topper, we rated the firmness of the topper at 6 out of 10, which means it has a medium-firm feel. A medium-firm rating usually means it's suitable for all types of sleepers, but our reviewers found it especially great at supporting back sleepers. It took some time for our side and stomach sleeping testers to adjust since their hips dipped slightly lower than the rest of our body at first. Otherwise, in those positions we felt well-supported along our shoulders, neck and head.

On the other hand, the Tempur-Adapt's plush sink-in feel is made for side sleepers, and some back sleepers may enjoy the softness, too. However, our Tempur-Adapt Topper review points out that stomach sleepers, those who have a heavy frame, and even some back sleepers may find it too soft to provide any meaningful support and should opt for something firmer.

Saatva Graphite vs Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper: Comfort

The graphite infused foam on the Saatva provides excellent cooling

The Tempur-Adapt retains a bit of heat

Both toppers offer outstanding pressure relief

Both toppers were designed to give cushioning support and deep, soothing pressure relief. Both are great for those who suffer from back pain and joint aches, thanks to the contouring comfort the memory foam construction provides. In other words, if you're looking for a body-hugging topper, both the Saatva Graphite and the Tempur-Adapt are excellent options.

However, if warm nights are uncomfortable for you and you want something cooling, the Saatva Graphite will help you stay cool and dry thanks to the graphite infusion's excellent temperature regulating properties. Reviewers loved the refreshing cool-to-the-touch feeling of the sleep surface and the breathable cover.

(Image credit: Future)

Hot sleepers should, however, stay clear of the Tempur-Adapt, as we found it sleeps slightly warm. While we wouldn't consider the temperature regulation poor enough to warrant a major demerit, even the cooling cover upgrade wasn't enough to impress us with its cooling features.

Saatva Graphite vs Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper: Which should you buy?

Buy the Saatva Graphite mattress topper if...

✅ You're a hot sleeper: The cooling properties of the graphite-infused foam paired with the breathable, naturally moisture-wicking cover is great for any hot sleeper who wants a topper with a cool-to-the-touch, refreshing feel.

✅ You sleep on your back: The medium-firm feel is ideal for most sleeping styles, but is especially suited to back sleepers. Our reviewers felt the most comfortable when sleeping on their back thanks to its lower lumbar support.

✅ You want the security of a sleep trial: This topper comes with a 180-night sleep trial, which is six times longer than the recommended minimum sleep trial length, giving you plenty of time to figure out whether it' the one for you.

Buy the Tempur-Pedic Tempur Adapt topper if...

✅ You have a smaller budget: The Tempur-Adapt is the cheaper option both at full MSRP and discount price. Plus, it is regularly discounted at 40% off, meaning you can snap up a queen size for just over $250.

✅ You sleep on your side: The Tempur-Adapt offers a sink-in soft feel that’s ideal for both lightweight and side sleepers who want that extra cushioning and pressure relief on the hips and shoulders.

✅ You want to soften a firm mattress: If you find your current mattress far too firm, then this is the topper to soften it. It's plush surface is designed to add a body-hugging softness and deep pressure relief to any solid beds that offer no contouring support.