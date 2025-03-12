Side sleepers love the Helix Midnight mattress — and it's 27% off for Sleep Week

You can save 27% on the Helix Midnight with code TOMS27 at Helix, taking a queen down from $$972.36 ($1,332.) That matches the cheapest price we've seen this mattress on sale for during Black Friday 2024.



Helix is a top-of-the-line brand that currently features twice in our guide to the best mattresses of the year, and now side sleepers can buy the brand's most affordable bed for even less.



The Midnight is part of Helix's core collection, a line-up of entry-level mattresses that are less expensive than their Luxe and Elite collections, and it's built to comfort those who prefer sleeping on their side.

Helix mattress sales usually range between 20% to 25% off, but you can take 27% off with the code TOMS27. If you're looking to improve your sleep quality this Sleep Awareness Week 2025, a mattress that supports your sleep position is an excellent place to start. For more options, we're rounded up the strongest Sleep Week mattress deals. But let's take a closer look at the Midnight...

The Helix Midnight is part of Helix's cheapest mattress collection: the Core models. The Helix Midnight Core is the older, slightly shorter, and more affordable sibling to the Helix Midnight Luxe ($1,732.54 for a queen) and the Helix Midnight Elite ($2,736.04).



All three mattresses are part of the Midnight family, a line-up of beds crafted specifically for side sleepers.

While the Midnight is the cheapest, there's no denying that the Elite and Luxe offer much more pressure-reliving comfort thanks to their taller, plusher designs. The Midnight Luxe features in our best hybrid mattress guide and is billed as our top choice for side sleepers. (For closer test analysis, take a look at our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review.)



The Luxe is also currently 27% off for Sleep Week but the Core Midnight is still your best option if your looking for side-sleeping comfort for a lower price.



Whichever model you pick, you'll always get a lifetime warranty, a 120-night sleep trial, and free shipping. However, look to the DreamCloud mattress sales or the Saatva mattress sales if you want a one-year sleep trial instead - plus DreamCloud has free returns.