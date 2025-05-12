Mattress Firm sale knocks over 70% queen beds ahead of Memorial Day

May is one of the best months for mattress sales. Although Memorial Day is still a few weeks out, various retailers are offering epic deals you can take advantage of now.

For example, Mattress Firm is taking 72% off queen mattresses as part of its Memorial Day sale. After discount, queen beds start as low as $149.99. The sale includes brands like Serta, Beautyrest, Zinus, and more. Take a look at our Mattress Firm promo codes and Memorial Day mattress sales guide for a wider selection of affordable and luxury mattress deals.

Queen beds: up to $72% off @ Mattress Firm

As part of its Memorial Day sale, Mattress Firm is taking up to 72% off select queen mattresses. After discount, queen beds start as low as $149.99. The sale includes brands like Serta, Beautyrest, Zinus, and more. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen on queen beds.

Right now Mattress Firm is offering select queen mattresses for the price of a twin. It's a great opportunity to upgrade to a new bed featured in our best mattress guide. Likewise, many king mattresses are now discounted to the cost of a queen.

Mattress Firm is also offering a free adjustable bed base with qualifying purchases. Make sure to add the base to your cart and enter code "ELEVATE" at checkout to claim your free gift.

Remember, Memorial Day is still a few weeks away, so new deals will likely appear regularly at Mattress Firm, so keep an eye out for fresh offers.