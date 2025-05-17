I prefer firm mattresses — 3 I'd buy in Memorial Day sales after sleeping on them

Some of my favorite firm mattresses are on sale today, including 27% off the Helix Dawn at Helix when you use the code TOMS27 at checkout. I've been sleeping on this mattress for the past month and the support is exceptional.

The best mattress for your sleep style will help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed, and that's what firm mattresses do for me. The increased support means I don't have to toss and turn to get comfortable, and once I'm asleep my spine stays lifted and straight, helping to keep back pain at bay.

This year's Memorial Day mattress sales are now underway and if it's a firm bed you want, here are three great options to consider...

1. Helix Dawn: twin was $998.66 now $729.03 at Helix

The Helix Dawn suits those who like firm support. I loved the way it lifted my body, preventing my hips from dipping out of alignment with my spine. As I reported during my Helix Dawn Mattress review the multiple foam layers provide good pressure relief, although not enough for most side sleepers. Using code TOMS27 at checkout you can save 27% on the Dawn in the Helix Memorial Day sale with a queen down to $972.36 (was $1,332). It comes with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty. We saw this same saving during every major holiday sale in the last year, so you're getting the biggest discount possible here. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (1,300+ reviews)