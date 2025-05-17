I prefer firm mattresses — 3 I'd buy in Memorial Day sales after sleeping on them
With prices from $179, now is a good time to buy a supportive firm mattress for less
Some of my favorite firm mattresses are on sale today, including 27% off the Helix Dawn at Helix when you use the code TOMS27 at checkout. I've been sleeping on this mattress for the past month and the support is exceptional.
The best mattress for your sleep style will help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed, and that's what firm mattresses do for me. The increased support means I don't have to toss and turn to get comfortable, and once I'm asleep my spine stays lifted and straight, helping to keep back pain at bay.
This year's Memorial Day mattress sales are now underway and if it's a firm bed you want, here are three great options to consider...
1. Helix Dawn: twin was $998.66 now $729.03 at Helix
The Helix Dawn suits those who like firm support. I loved the way it lifted my body, preventing my hips from dipping out of alignment with my spine. As I reported during my Helix Dawn Mattress review the multiple foam layers provide good pressure relief, although not enough for most side sleepers. Using code TOMS27 at checkout you can save 27% on the Dawn in the Helix Memorial Day sale with a queen down to $972.36 (was $1,332). It comes with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty. We saw this same saving during every major holiday sale in the last year, so you're getting the biggest discount possible here.
2. The Plank Firm: twin was $749 now $524.30 at Plank
Mattresses rarely come much firmer than the Plank, a double-sided all-foam mattress that claims to be the 'firmest' in the US. While all of this year's top memory foam mattresses are cushioned and contouring the Plank delivers hard support via dense foams. Our tester with back pain praised the lumbar support in our Plank Firm mattress review and as a stomach sleeper, I loved how the Firm side cushioned the hips while maintaining better spinal alignment. There's an evergreen 25% off sale at Plank but that's been bumped to 30% off this week with a queen down to $932.40 (was $1,332).
3. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: twin $179 at Siena
The Siena is one of the comfiest cheap mattresses we've tested, delivering reliable support and a high quality build at under $400 for a queen ($359, to be precise.) It's firmer than expected and our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review team rated it among our favorite mattresses for stomach sleepers, but there is some pressure relief due to the all-foam build. Siena sales are evergreen but $359 for a queen is great value for money, so this is still a deal worth your time. If you aren't in a rush to buy, keep an eye on the Siena Amazon store as I've seen cheaper prices there lately.
