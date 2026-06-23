<a id="elk-587ef8a1-afc2-4488-b50e-f16ca54ea0ad"></a><h2 id="prime-day-2026-starts-now">Prime Day 2026 starts now...</h2><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" id="elk-ff3d772e-3151-4f7c-8807-2ca35c6eb5f5" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/primeday" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check=""><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="68Q22SFpKBcBWahkgXg5gc" name="Prime Day deals" alt="Collage of items on sale for Prime Day" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/68Q22SFpKBcBWahkgXg5gc.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon edited with Gemini)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="elk-f4bc748b-bb0a-4e47-9474-9c390c773299">Prime Day 2026 is officially here! Whether you're shopping for a new TV, running sneakers, or just stocking up on household supplies &mdash; I'm here to help. I've covered every Prime Day and along with the Tom's Guide staff, I'll be surfacing the best deals on items we've reviewed and recommend. I'll also surface the best competing sales from the likes of Best Buy and Walmart. So let's get to it...</p><ul id="elk-c6fc29fa-4259-4864-a218-f118a6628a4c"><li><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/primeday" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><strong>shop all Prime Day deals at Amazon</strong></a></li></ul>