How to watch CBC Gem outside Canada – stream CBC from anywhere with a VPN

Looking to watch CBC Gem – one of the best free streaming platforms in Canada – from outside the country? If you're visiting the U.S., U.K., Australia or anywhere else, you can use a VPN – NordVPN works best – to unblock CBC Gem and stream like you would from back home.

CBC Gem offers a wide range of content completely free in Canada, with a particularly strong focus on movies and TV shows spanning both classic and newer titles across multiple genres. Examples include "Wild Cards," "Call the Midwife," and "Poker Face."

Alongside acclaimed dramas and comedies, the platform also features kids programming, documentaries, reality TV, true crime, lifestyle content, and live news and sports channels (Gem is great for the Olympics, swimming and athletics).

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However, if you’re outside Canada, you won't be able to access CBC Gem, because it will be geo-restricted due to licensing agreements. But don't worry; we'll show you a simple and quick way to watch CBC Gem from anywhere in the world.

How to watch CBC Gem in Canada

All you have to do is head to the free CBC Gem website and start watching. You’ll need to create a CBC account first, which only takes a few seconds – just enter your email address and a Canadian postcode.

All of the content on CBC Gem is free to watch. However, if you’d prefer an ad-free experience, you can upgrade to CBC Gem Premium for CA$5.99/month. This also gives you access to CBC News Network.

Traveling outside Canada? Here's how to unblock CBC Gem with the right VPN...

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How to watch CBC Gem from anywhere

CBC Gem is only available to watch in Canada, which means it won't work if you try to stream when overseas on business or vacation. However, you can always download a VPN to overcome these regional restrictions and access Philo as normal when you're outside Canada. You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

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What streaming devices are supported by CBC Gem? Android

Android TV

Fire TV

iOS / iPadOS

Apple TV

Rogers Xfinity

Roku

Xbox (One, Series X|S)

Samsung Smart TVs

LG Smart TVs

Chromecast

Chrome OS devices

Web browser (desktop/laptop)

What content does CBC Gem have? CBC Gem has an impressively diverse content library, covering everything from drama, comedy, documentary, sports, sci-fi, horror, mystery, and crime. Its movie collection includes acclaimed titles such as "The Lighthouse," "Scarborough," "The Queen of My Dreams," "Brotherhood," "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," "Lady Bird," "Aftersun," "Sound of Metal," and "Portrait of a Lady on Fire." There’s also a strong selection of internationally acclaimed foreign-language films, including "Monster," "Parasite," "Hana Korea," and "Perfect Days." On the TV side, CBC Gem offers series across multiple genres. Popular recent shows include "Wild Cards," "Schitt’s Creek," and "Call the Midwife," while comedy fans can dive into titles like "Deli Boys," "Better Things," "The Outlaws," and "Animal Control." You’ll even find classic prestige TV like "Mad Men." There’s a good selection of sports-based series as well, such as "Champions: Full Gallop," "Redemption Run," "Soccer North," "One More Time," and "Golf’s Greatest Holes." Documentary lovers are well covered too, with titles including "War on Science," "Speechless," and "Sing the World Better."