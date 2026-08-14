3 best new to Netflix movies you should stream this weekend (August 14-16)

We’re basically in the middle of August, and while many people see this as the last month of summer and the final few weeks to enjoy the sunshine, I very much see it as a countdown to the colder months ahead. If, like me, you’re already looking forward to fall and would rather spend your weekend curled up with a good movie than sizzling in the sun, you’re in luck. Netflix added a bunch of new movies this week.

However, with so much to choose from on Netflix, settling on a movie can be half the battle. So, I’ve done the digging for you and rounded up three films that are perfect for a weekend watch.

That includes a new coming-of-age musical dramedy starring Adam Sandler’s youngest daughter, Sunny, one of Sydney Sweeney’s most overlooked movies, and a survival thriller that shows just how savage a great white shark can really be. So, here are the three Netflix movies you should watch this weekend.

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‘Don’t Say Good Luck’ (2026)

Don’t Say Good Luck | Sunny Sandler | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Don’t Say Good Luck” is a coming-of-age musical dramedy that could easily grab the No. 1 spot on Netflix over the next few days. Produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and starring his daughter, Sunny Sandler, the movie marks a noticeable shift for the studio, moving away from its traditional comedies and into more emotionally driven territory. Plus, it already boasts an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, so I don’t think you’ll need much convincing to give it a watch.

Sophie Birenbaum (Sunny Sandler) is a high school theatre student who lands the lead role in her school’s production of Waitress. Just as she prepares for her biggest performance yet, Sophie discovers that her mother’s (Melanie Lynskey) cancer has returned, throwing her home life into turmoil. As she juggles several rehearsals away from home, friendships, romance and the pressures of being a teenager, Sophie tries to keep everything together while supporting her family.

Watch "Don't Say Good Luck" on Netflix

‘Immaculate’ (2024)

IMMACULATE | Official Trailer | In Cinemas March 22 - YouTube Watch On

Getting closer to fall means now’s the perfect time to stream a good horror movie. Luckily, Netflix has you covered with one of Sydney Sweeney’s more overlooked films, “Immaculate.” Released around the same time as the eerily similar “The First Omen” back in 2024, Sweeney’s psychological horror stands out thanks to her intense performance alone, and I’m convinced she needs to do more in this genre. Expect to be a little spooked after watching it, because it’ll certainly get you in the mood for Halloween.

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Cecilia (Sydney Sweeney) is a young American woman who travels to the Italian countryside to join a remote convent after surviving a near-death experience as a child. Welcomed by the resident nuns and priests, Cecilia settles into her new surroundings and prepares to take her final vows. However, shortly after becoming a nun, strange events begin to unfold around her, leaving Cecilia increasingly unsettled. As the convent celebrates what it considers a miracle, she begins experiencing strange nightmares and strange physical symptoms.

Watch "Immaculate" on Netflix

‘The Shallows’ (2016)

THE SHALLOWS - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

2026 seems to be the year of shark movies, but not necessarily the year of good ones. This type of survival thriller is getting pretty oversaturated at this point, with many relying on the same storylines and tropes, which is why I appreciate “The Shallows” for doing things a little differently. I’d rank it among the best shark movies out there. Starring Blake Lively in the lead role, this thriller is an intense watch from start to finish, and makes the smart choice of following one character as she faces one of the ocean’s deadliest predators.

Nancy (Blake Lively) is a medical student who travels to a secluded beach in Mexico to surf alone. While out in the water, she is attacked by a great white shark and manages to escape to a small rock just 200 yards from shore. However, the shark continues circling the area, leaving Nancy injured and unable to safely return to the beach. With the tide rising and her injuries worsening, she must figure out a way to get back to land while avoiding the shark, and so she begins planning her escape.

Watch "The Shallows" on Netflix from Aug. 15

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