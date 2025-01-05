CES 2025 LIVE: The biggest news from Samsung, Nvidia, LG and more

CES 2025 (Image credit: Future) Latest CES 2025 news:

1. Major announcements

2. LIVE: Latest updates

CES 2025 is undoubtedly the biggest tech event of the year and we're expecting an avalanche of news and announcements each day from the show floor. The Tom's Guide team will be on the ground in Las Vegas throughout the week to go hands-on with all the latest products as well as test the newest innovations in everything from AI to EVs.

We've already seen several big announcements already, and the show hasn't even officially started yet. Samsung has unveiled OLED displays with a massive 500Hz refresh rate, as well as a new budget phone and fitness tracker. Meanwhile, it's South Korean rival LG has unveiled the LG G5 and M5 OLED TVs with a big brightness boost and new AI features. Let's not forget Lenovo, which is also tipped to be revealing the world's first "rollable" laptop at this year's show.

Perhaps the biggest clashes will come from chip titans like Nvidia, AMD and Intel — all of which are planning to unveil the next-generation of desktop, laptop and mobile processors for gaming, productivity and — of course — AI.

From Monday, January 6, you can expect the biggest names in tech to showcase everything from next-gen TVs and smart home innovations to cutting-edge AR and VR solutions. You can follow along with the latest news from the show right here or take a look at our CES 2025 hub page for more details. And don't forget to follow us on TikTok for an even better look at what we're most excited for this year.

Sponsored by Sponsored by Microsoft This article was produced by Tom’s Guide in collaboration with Microsoft as part of a paid partnership. The content remains entirely independent and solely represents the editorial perspective of Tom’s Guide.