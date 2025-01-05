Live
CES 2025 LIVE: The biggest news from Samsung, Nvidia, LG and more
CES 2025 is here and we're covering it live
CES 2025 is undoubtedly the biggest tech event of the year and we're expecting an avalanche of news and announcements each day from the show floor. The Tom's Guide team will be on the ground in Las Vegas throughout the week to go hands-on with all the latest products as well as test the newest innovations in everything from AI to EVs.
We've already seen several big announcements already, and the show hasn't even officially started yet. Samsung has unveiled OLED displays with a massive 500Hz refresh rate, as well as a new budget phone and fitness tracker. Meanwhile, it's South Korean rival LG has unveiled the LG G5 and M5 OLED TVs with a big brightness boost and new AI features. Let's not forget Lenovo, which is also tipped to be revealing the world's first "rollable" laptop at this year's show.
Perhaps the biggest clashes will come from chip titans like Nvidia, AMD and Intel — all of which are planning to unveil the next-generation of desktop, laptop and mobile processors for gaming, productivity and — of course — AI.
From Monday, January 6, you can expect the biggest names in tech to showcase everything from next-gen TVs and smart home innovations to cutting-edge AR and VR solutions. You can follow along with the latest news from the show right here or take a look at our CES 2025 hub page for more details. And don't forget to follow us on TikTok for an even better look at what we're most excited for this year.
CES 2025: Major announcements so far
LIVE: Latest Updates
Belkin’s nifty new charger gives your iPhone that classic point-and-click feel
I never thought a charger would be one of the coolest first announcements out of CES, but then again I've never seen one that's such a seamless blend of design and utility. Belkin's tage PowerGrip gives your iPhone that classic point-and-click feel, using the form factor of a DSLR camera to pack a MagSafe charger, phone stand, and wired charger in a tiny, nostalgia-fueled package. Going on sale in May for a yet-undisclosed price, it's compatible with the iPhone 12 or newer and comes in five beachy colors: powder blue, sandbox, fresh yellow, pepper and lavender. With it coming out just in time for graduation season, something tells me we're going to be seeing this on a lot of the best iPhones come summer.
Smart glasses may finally have their year
Hey guys, it's Kate Kozuch here, and the hype around smart glasses at CES 2025 is off to a strong start. Although the Chamelo Aura color-changing tinted frames I showed off in the TikTok above have been out for a few months, they recieved a CES 2025 honoree recognition, and I understand the hype. With the press of a button, the tint changes between four total colors and they last for weeks on one charge. There's going to be no shortage of smart glasses/wearable announcements this week, so be sure to stay tuned.
(Also, shamless plug, be sure you're following Tom's Guide on TikTok so you don't miss any of our highlights from the show!)
LG unveils G5 and M5 OLED TVs
A new year means a new Consumer ElectronicsShow, and we're here to cover all the biggest announcements from CES 2025! We're kicking off with big news from LG.
The company just announced two 4K OLED TVs for 2025: the G5 and the M5. The LG G5 is a follow-up to the G4, the brand's impressive flagship OLED TV from last year, while the LG M5 (a successor to the M4 OLED) once again makes use of a future-facing wireless technology that puts all of the TV's inputs on a separate box, transmitting audio and video to the M5's OLED display with nary a hitch in signal.
And, should these two TVs live up to their pedigree, what an OLED display it will be. Last year's G and M Series models leveraged LG's Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which harnesses tiny lenses that refocus light for better overall brightness. It's unclear whether the G5 and M5 will make use of this impressive OLED tech, but I'm sure hoping they will, as it's a serious difference-maker.
Gamers will appreciate that both the G5 and the M5 come with a particularly compelling set of features that includes FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatibility, but it's the G5 that'll catch serious gamers' attention. Its native refresh rate is 165Hz — up from last year's 144Hz spec. The M5 is still holding steady at 144Hz, however.