Skechers just launched kids' shoes with hidden AirTag slots for ultimate peace of mind

For parents who worry about their kids' whereabouts, you've probably considered putting a tracker on them for peace of mind. I keep an Apple AirTag on my child's stroller, just in case.

Skechers is making that a possibility thanks to its new Find My Skechers line of kids' sneakers that feature a secret compartment inside the shoe designed to hold an AirTag so that you can track your child. The line features shoes with sizes ranging from toddler to eight years old.

Skechers Kids - Find My Skechers commercial - YouTube Watch On

The compartment can be found by lifting the sneaker's insole and a fabric web liner. Underneath that is a plastic slot recessed into the midsole that holds the AirTag.

The compartment features a lid that screws in place to keep the tracker snug, which should keep kids from tampering with it. Skechers says the fabric and casing won't block the wireless signal for the tracker.

Additionally, the shoes don't feature any branding that would indicate a tracker is in the shoe, looking like any other Skecher. So it does make for a more covert way to track your kids.

Unlike some of our picks for the best GPS trackers for kids, which are mostly smartwatches, the hidden AirTag shoe is one that is unobtrusive and that kids likely won't take off and lose like they might a watch. And unlike our top pick, the Jiobit, it stays on their person and not just clipped to a jacket or backpack.

