Skechers just launched kids' shoes with hidden AirTag slots for ultimate peace of mind
Find My Skechers line features a hidden spot for Apple's tracker
For parents who worry about their kids' whereabouts, you've probably considered putting a tracker on them for peace of mind. I keep an Apple AirTag on my child's stroller, just in case.
Skechers is making that a possibility thanks to its new Find My Skechers line of kids' sneakers that feature a secret compartment inside the shoe designed to hold an AirTag so that you can track your child. The line features shoes with sizes ranging from toddler to eight years old.
The compartment can be found by lifting the sneaker's insole and a fabric web liner. Underneath that is a plastic slot recessed into the midsole that holds the AirTag.
The compartment features a lid that screws in place to keep the tracker snug, which should keep kids from tampering with it. Skechers says the fabric and casing won't block the wireless signal for the tracker.
Additionally, the shoes don't feature any branding that would indicate a tracker is in the shoe, looking like any other Skecher. So it does make for a more covert way to track your kids.
Unlike some of our picks for the best GPS trackers for kids, which are mostly smartwatches, the hidden AirTag shoe is one that is unobtrusive and that kids likely won't take off and lose like they might a watch. And unlike our top pick, the Jiobit, it stays on their person and not just clipped to a jacket or backpack.
More from Tom's Guide
- Apple announces AppleCare One subscription that covers multiple devices — starts at $19 a month
- iOS 26 preview — I've been testing Apple’s biggest update in over a decade
- Apple rumored to release 6 new iPhone models starting next year — including iPhone Fold
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.