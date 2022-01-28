This hidden iPhone feature alerts you before it rains or snows

Launched alongside the iPhone 13 family, iOS 15 brought with it a bunch of cool new features and tricks, including one that could save you a ton of time.

Another of these tricks is one that could become invaluable if you live in a part of the world where the heavens might open at any given moment: an alert that pings you ahead of rain. As a Briton, I wholeheartedly support this.

This new feature is tucked away in the Weather app and also notifies you of snow. Enabling it is really easy, and it could save you getting soaked on the way to work or school. Want to know how to enable rain notifications on iPhone? Here's how.

Note: Location services must be enabled on your iPhone for this to work, which you can check by going to Settings>Privacy>Location Services and changing the toggle to the on position. Your iPhone must also be running iOS 15 and above.

How to enable rain notifications on iPhone

1. Open the Weather app and tap the three dots in the top-right. Then, tap "Notifications."

(Image credit: Apple)

2. To turn on notifications for rain or snow in your current location, tap the toggle by "My Location" so it turns green. If you have any other locations saved in the Weather app, you can also turn on notifications for these places if you wish.

(Image credit: Apple)

And that's all there is to it. No more surprise soakings.

And that's all there is to it. No more surprise soakings.