This iPhone trick boosts your headphone volume instantly

Whether you're using the AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max alongside your iPhone, there's probably been at least one time where you wished the volume was just a little bit louder. Thankfully, there's a tweak tucked away in the iOS Settings app that lets you give your audio an instant boost.

This could come in handy in a number of situations. Maybe you're on a noisy flight and are having trouble hearing your podcast. Perhaps your roommate is vacuuming while you're trying to get your Beyoncé on. Whatever the reason, here's how to increase your iPhone's music volume using a hidden trick in the Settings app.

Note: This trick only works with Apple or Beats headphones, and was tested on an iPhone 13 running iOS 15.

How to increase your iPhone's music volume

1. Open the Settings app and tap Accessibility.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Scroll down and tap Audio/Visual.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Tap "Headphone Accommodations" then switch the toggle by it to the on position.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. You'll now see a bunch of options. Tap "Vocal Range" and switch the slider underneath to "Strong."

(Image credit: Apple)

And that's it. Your music and podcasts should now be louder, though there's a caveat — as you're effectively amplifying the vocal parts of your audio, the bass output will be lower. If you want to switch it back to how it was before, simply tap the toggle by "Headphone Accommodations" to the off position.

