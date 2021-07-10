Learning how to drop a pin on Google Maps is a handy way to find your way around when addresses fail. Be it to lead your friends to a picnic spot in the park or to help indicate the entrance to a confusing building, the precision of a map pin can prove invaluable.

Dropping a pin, and then sharing it, works slightly differently depending on if you're doing it on a computer or a phone, but overall it's pretty simple. Our guide will have you marking off locations in no time.

We'll start with how to drop a pin in Google Maps on a computer (either Windows or macOS) in the next section. If you're interested in how to do it on a phone or tablet, scroll down to the next section.

How to drop a pin in Google Maps on a computer

If you're on a desktop or laptop, here's what you need to do:

1. Find the location on Google Maps. Do this either by searching its name in the top search box or by scrolling the map until you find it.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. To drop your pin, simply click on the spot you want to drop it. A pop-up box will now appear at the bottom of your screen with the coordinates of the location and a name describing the general area.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. If you want to share the location of this pin, click on the "Share" button in the left panel.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This will then give you the choice of sharing a link or sharing the pin on Facebook or Twitter. If you click the "Embed a map" tab, you can then get a code to embed that location in a web page.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. If you want to save this pin for later, you can use the "Save" button in the left panel.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Click it, then select one of the available lists or make a new list.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you dropped a pin in the wrong place, click the "X" button in the pop-up box to delete the pin, then try again.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to drop a pin in Google Maps on iOS and Android

Whether you're on the iOS Google Maps app or the Android app, the pin-dropping process on Google Maps is identical.

1. Find the location you want to mark by searching in the box at the top or moving around the map.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. If you want to adjust the precise spot where the pin is located, tap and hold your finger on the location where you want the pin.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. You'll now have a pop-up screen at the bottom with the name and location of your pin.

4. To share your pin, tap the "Share button" in the bottom box.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You can send the Google Maps pin directly to a contact by searching for a name in the top box, or you can send it through various apps from this screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

To just get a link, scroll right across the app icons until you find "Copy to clipboard".

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. If you want to label the pin for future reference, swipe up on the bottom box to see more options.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Then tap the "Label" button and enter a description.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. To save the pin, swipe up on the bottom box and hit "Save". You can then select which of your existing lists this pin will be added to, or make a new list by pressing the "New list" button at the top.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like with the desktop method, you can undo dropping a pin in Google Maps by clicking the "X" icon in the top bar.

