Here’s how to change home in Google Maps on desktop and mobile

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Need to know how to change home in Google Maps? Setting your home location means that when you’re out and about and want directions to get your home, the details are just a single click or tap away. 

However, at some point you might need to change your home location. This could be for a variety of reasons: maybe you’re temporarily staying somewhere else on a well-deserved vacation, or perhaps you’ve moved to a new area. 

There aren’t any restrictions on where you can set your home either. It could theoretically be somewhere that isn’t actually your place of residence: the choice is yours. So long as it’s a place on Google Maps then you can set it as your home location. 

Below you’ll find an easy-to-follow guide for how to change home in Google Maps on your desktop or mobile device. 

How to change home in Google Maps on desktop 

To set a home location in Google Maps, you'll need to be logged into a Google account. So make sure you sign in before following the steps below.  

1. Click the three-line button to the left of the search bar in the top-left corner of Google Maps. This will open a submenu with multiple options.  

how to change home on Google Maps - open submenu

(Image credit: Google)

2. From this submenu, select "Your places". This should be easy to locate as it’s right at the top of the list of options.  

how to change home on Google Maps - open your places

(Image credit: Google)

3. Once in the "Your places" menu, select the Home option.  

how to change home on Google Maps - select Home

(Image credit: Google)

4. Type the address of your home location in the search box. Google Maps will autofill the address, so it’s easiest to just enter a ZIP or postal code

how to change home on Google Maps - enter ZIP code

(Image credit: Google)

5. Click Save to confirm your home location. Your new address is now set and can easily be changed whenever you want just by repeating the steps above. 

how to change home on Google Maps - click Save

(Image credit: Google)

How to change home in Google Maps on mobile 

1. Open the Google Maps app on your Android or iOS device, and press Saved. You'll find this in the toolbar along the bottom of your screen.  

How to change home on Google Maps - press Saved

(Image credit: Google)

2. Once on the Saved screen, select Labelled which is at the bottom of the list of options.  

How to change home on Google Maps - select Labelled

(Image credit: Google)

3. On the next screen, tap Home

How to change home on Google Maps - tap Home

(Image credit: Google)

4. Type the address of your home location in the search box. Google Maps will autofill this, so it’s easiest to just enter a ZIP or postal code. 

How to change home on Google Maps - type address

(Image credit: Google)

5. Google Maps may ask you to confirm your address. If the address isn’t right, you can even opt to choose it on a map, to ensure you get the most accurate location data possible.  

How to change home on Google Maps - confirm address

(Image credit: Google)

6. Your new home address is now saved. You can easily remove or change it by repeating the above steps.  

How to change home on Google Maps - save new address

(Image credit: Google)

