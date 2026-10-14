What is a dobby border? The truth behind the mysterious stripes on your bath towel
What those woven bands actually mean
I always invest in quality towels that stay soft and plush wash after wash. Nothing ruins a relaxing bath like wrapping yourself in a thin, stiff, scratchy towel.
But whenever I buy new towels, I am always puzzled about why some have borders and others don’t. Is the border purely decorative, a sign of quality, or does it serve a purpose? To discover more, I asked textile and cleaning experts to explain the truth behind my towel dilemma.
What is the stripe at the bottom of towels?
Apparently, the borders placed along the full width of towels near the top and bottom ends are called dobby borders. I’ll have to take you back in time to explain more.
According to Oguzhan Karlidag, founder at Lotus Linen, the name comes from the dobby weaving technique, which dates back to the 19th century. “It allowed weavers to create small patterns and textures directly onto fabric,” he says.
Over time, this decorative technique has become a common feature on towels.
Sofia Martinex, cleaning expert and owner at Sparkly Maid Austin, explains that because the dobby border is finished flat rather than being made of terry loops that help with absorbency, it gives towel makers the opportunity to add color and pattern variation.
I certainly think the extra patterning is appealing. It's what I'd expect to find on the luxury towels you receive in an elegant hotel or spa.
Does the dobby border serve a purpose?
You might assume a dobby border serves a purpose, but Karliday says it is purely decorative, and some beautiful, high-quality towels don’t have one at all.
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Instead, when choosing a towel, he says, “Pay much more attention to softness, absorbency, stitching, and how the fabric holds up after repeated washing. A well-made towel without a dobby border can easily outperform a towel with one.”
Is the dobby border a sign of luxury?
I assumed a towel with a dobby border is more luxurious than one without, but Enrique Gonzalez, founder of Seattle Green Cleaning Fairy, says that is not necessarily true. "Don’t get fooled — a dobby border doesn’t mean your towel is any better or worse than another."
And he adds, "If you see towels that look nice with this border, the towels could still be thin or may lose absorbency. And if you find a nice-looking towel without a border, it could work just as well.
Sophia agrees and considers dobby borders more as a design feature than a sign of luxury. “When I’m shopping for towels, I’m not going to consider a dobby border a deciding factor.
“I pay more attention to the material the towels are made of, whether they are cotton versus a blend, how tightly woven they are, the quality of the yarns and the absorbency.”
These 700gsm large white towels measure 27 x 54 inches and are made from 100% combed cotton. They are highly absorbent, fast-drying, and lint-free. The edges are reinforced with double-needle stitching to prevent fraying and ensure long-lasting use.
What to look for when buying a towel with a dobby border
When buying a towel with a dobby border, Martinez recommends inspecting the stitching to ensure the hem is secure, with no puckering, gaps or loose threads.
And whether you’re buying a towel with or without a dobby border, she says, “Make sure that the stitching all around the towel is intact and check the side seams.”
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Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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