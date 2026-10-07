This Dyson Airwrap rival looks like a luxury salon tool — and it's down to $189 right now
The prettiest 7-in-1 multistyler out there is $40 off for Prime Day
If you’ve been looking at the Dyson Airwrap or Shark FlexStyle but the price tag keeps stopping you in your tracks, I get it. Fortunately, you really don’t need to spend that kind of money to get a versatile, high-end multistyler.
The Dreame AirStyle Pro gives you that same luxury salon aesthetic with a gentle airflow that prioritizes hair health over scorching heat. It's sitting at $189 right now down from its usual $229, and offers a much more reasonable way to get a full 7-in-1 styling kit.
Down to $189, the Dreame AirStyle Pro gives you a complete 7-in-1 styling system including auto-wrap curling barrels and gentle heat control, without the Dyson or Shark price tag. If you want a luxury multistyler for under $200, grab one before they're gone.
As a complete 7-in-1 system, it comes packed with everything you need to swap up your routine: a fast dryer nozzle, a flyaway tamer, two auto-wrap curling barrels, a round volumizing brush, and both soft and hard smoothing brushes. I tested it for my Dreame AirStyle Pro review, it proved to be easily one of the most aesthetically pleasing hair tools I've ever used, and would make a total showstopper of a gift.
What really makes it stand out is how it treats your hair. Instead of scorching your strands with extreme heat, it caps out at a much gentler 176°F (80°C) — meaning you can style every day without that dreaded fried feeling.
The smoothing brushes give you that effortless, glossy finish, while the volumizing brush builds real bounce at the roots. Plus, the auto-wrap barrels do all the heavy lifting using air, leaving you with loose, touchable curls that settle into a gorgeously.
At its full price, it’s already a strong contender, but at $189, it becomes a complete no-brainer. If you want the luxury aesthetic, versatile attachments, and hair-protecting heat of a top-tier styler without paying $500 to get it, this discount makes it the perfect time to pick one up.
- shop all October Prime day deals
- YETI sale: deals from $10
- Amazon devices: deals from $12
- Anker Smart Display Charger: was $39 now $23
- Skechers: from $25
- TV sale: deals from $69
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Kaycee is Tom's Guide's How-To Editor, known for tutorials that get straight to what works. She writes across phones, homes, TVs and everything in between — because life doesn't stick to categories and neither should good advice. She's spent years in content creation doing one thing really well: making complicated things click. Kaycee is also an award-winning poet and co-editor at Fox and Star Books.
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