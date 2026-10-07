This Dyson Airwrap rival looks like a luxury salon tool — and it's down to $189 right now

If you’ve been looking at the Dyson Airwrap or Shark FlexStyle but the price tag keeps stopping you in your tracks, I get it. Fortunately, you really don’t need to spend that kind of money to get a versatile, high-end multistyler.

The Dreame AirStyle Pro gives you that same luxury salon aesthetic with a gentle airflow that prioritizes hair health over scorching heat. It's sitting at $189 right now down from its usual $229, and offers a much more reasonable way to get a full 7-in-1 styling kit.

Dreame AirStyle Pro : was $229 now $189 at Amazon Down to $189, the Dreame AirStyle Pro gives you a complete 7-in-1 styling system including auto-wrap curling barrels and gentle heat control, without the Dyson or Shark price tag. If you want a luxury multistyler for under $200, grab one before they're gone.

As a complete 7-in-1 system, it comes packed with everything you need to swap up your routine: a fast dryer nozzle, a flyaway tamer, two auto-wrap curling barrels, a round volumizing brush, and both soft and hard smoothing brushes. I tested it for my Dreame AirStyle Pro review, it proved to be easily one of the most aesthetically pleasing hair tools I've ever used, and would make a total showstopper of a gift.

What really makes it stand out is how it treats your hair. Instead of scorching your strands with extreme heat, it caps out at a much gentler 176°F (80°C) — meaning you can style every day without that dreaded fried feeling.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The smoothing brushes give you that effortless, glossy finish, while the volumizing brush builds real bounce at the roots. Plus, the auto-wrap barrels do all the heavy lifting using air, leaving you with loose, touchable curls that settle into a gorgeously.

At its full price, it’s already a strong contender, but at $189, it becomes a complete no-brainer. If you want the luxury aesthetic, versatile attachments, and hair-protecting heat of a top-tier styler without paying $500 to get it, this discount makes it the perfect time to pick one up.

(Image credit: Future)

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